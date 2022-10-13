The Food Museum relaunched itself in March and has now been named Suffolk's Large Museum of the Year. - Credit: Food Museum

One of Suffolk's largest museums has capped a tumultuous year by winning a top award - being voted the best in the county.

The Food Museum at Stowmarket was named Large Museum of the Year by the Association of Suffolk Museums after its controversial relaunch in the spring.

The team from The Food Museum with their award presented by Suffolk cabinet member Bobby Bennett. - Credit: Association of Suffolk Museums

The museum has been attracting thousands of visitors a year at its outdoor site in Stowmarket for 55 years as the Museum of East Anglian Life.

However, in March it changed its name to reflect the importance of food production and agriculture - a move which prompted an outcry among many who felt this threatened its East Anglian identity.

A petition with more than 2,000 signatures was drawn up but the move went ahead and officials have already hailed it as a great success.

On Monday the museum was named Large Museum of the Year at a ceremony at The Hold in Ipswich.

The Food Museum is one of the most popular attractions in Suffolk. - Credit: The Museum of East Anglian Life

In making the presentation, the Association said: "The winner of Large Museum of the Year Award was selected by the judges largely because of the sheer number of partners and diversity of groups it works with.

"They believe that the team at this museum are committed to widening opportunities for those who have not traditionally worked in or visited museums."

Lisa Harris, collections and interpretation manager at the Food Museum, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have the recognition and support for all the work that has been achieved at the museum over the past year.

"None of this would have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our team of staff, volunteers and the communities that we have worked in partnership with to create exhibitions, activities, events and programmes.

"We’d like to thank the Association for Suffolk Museums for providing the opportunity to celebrate the work of all the fantastic museums in our county.

"We’re honoured to have been chosen by the judges as Large Suffolk Museum of the Year and look forward to continuing to build upon the achievements we have made."

Felixstowe Museum, next to Landguard Fort, won the award for Small Museum of the Year.

Felixstowe Museum was named Best Small Museum in Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

A statement on its Facebook page said: "This is a great achievement for everyone who has been involved in the creation and development of the museum over the years and the efforts of our fantastic band of volunteers during the last 12 months."

Felixstowe Museum manager Andy Calver receives its award from Tony Cooper, chair of the Association of Suffolk Museums. - Credit: Association of Suffolk Museums

The Red House at Aldeburgh, the home of Benjamin Britten, won the Family Friendly Award.

The Innovation Award went to Bawdsey Radar museum.

Halesworth and District Museum won the Award for working with young people.

And Steve Bell of Norfolk and Suffolk Aviation Museum at Bungay was Volunteer of the Year.

The Object of the Year (as voted for by the public in an online vote in September) went to Halesworth and District Museum for its Blythburgh coin.

A further three museums were highly commended during the presentation: The National Horseracing Museum in the Large Museum of the Year category, Dunwich Museum in the Family Friendly category and the volunteer team at Royal Naval Patrol Service Museum in Lowestoft in the Volunteer/s of the Year category.







