Former Woolworths stores in Suffolk and what they are now
- Credit: Archant
Once a high street giant that could be found in almost every Suffolk town, Woolworths is now just a fond memory to those who used to shop there.
But what are they now?
Here are six of Suffolk's old Woolworths stores and what they have become since the retailer shut for business.
1. Beccles
Woolworths first opened in Beccles in 1936 on Market Place as a fairly small store before expanding in the 50s and 60s to become much larger.
It closed in January 2009 and is now a QD Stores.
2. Felixstowe
In 1931, Woolworth came to Suffolk's coastal town Felixstowe at 47-51 Hamilton Road.
This store closed in December 2008 when the company with most of the other stores and has now become a Peacocks.
3. Bury St Edmunds
Opening on Cornhill in 1928, Woolworth in Bury St Edmunds was right at the heart of the market town's community.
It closed in 2008 and the site is now split between Poundland, Sports Direct and Tesco Express.
4. Ipswich
Woolworths in Ipswich was opened in November 1923 on Carr Street.
It has now become a Poundland after closing in 2008.
5. Lowestoft
The oldest Suffolk Woolworths, the Lowestoft store opened at 109 London Road North in 1922.
Today it is a Poundstretcher after closing in December 2008 but some old Woolworth architecture still remains above the shop.
6. Stowmarket
Stowmarket's Woolworths was opened slightly later than the others in 1952.
The Market Place site is now a Peacocks following the closure of the store in 2008.