Former Woolworths stores in Suffolk and what they are now

The Woolworths store in Stowmarket closed down in 2008 – but what has the store become?

Once a high street giant that could be found in almost every Suffolk town, Woolworths is now just a fond memory to those who used to shop there.

But what are they now?

Here are six of Suffolk's old Woolworths stores and what they have become since the retailer shut for business.

1. Beccles

Woolworths first opened in Beccles in 1936 on Market Place as a fairly small store before expanding in the 50s and 60s to become much larger.

It closed in January 2009 and is now a QD Stores.

2. Felixstowe

In 1931, Woolworth came to Suffolk's coastal town Felixstowe at 47-51 Hamilton Road.

This store closed in December 2008 when the company with most of the other stores and has now become a Peacocks.

3. Bury St Edmunds

Opening on Cornhill in 1928, Woolworth in Bury St Edmunds was right at the heart of the market town's community.

It closed in 2008 and the site is now split between Poundland, Sports Direct and Tesco Express.

4. Ipswich

Woolworths in Ipswich was opened in November 1923 on Carr Street.

It has now become a Poundland after closing in 2008.

5. Lowestoft

The oldest Suffolk Woolworths, the Lowestoft store opened at 109 London Road North in 1922.

Today it is a Poundstretcher after closing in December 2008 but some old Woolworth architecture still remains above the shop.

6. Stowmarket

Stowmarket's Woolworths was opened slightly later than the others in 1952.

The Market Place site is now a Peacocks following the closure of the store in 2008.