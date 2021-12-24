£200,000 church restoration project complete
- Credit: Google Maps
A £200,000 restoration project at St Peter and St Paul Church, Clare, has been completed.
The work included repairs to masonry, stonework and parapets, as well as plastering in order to make the whole building watertight.
Repair and restoration work was also undertaken on various windows, in particular the 'Three Graces' window. The work has resulted in the building being put in its best state for over 100 years.
The Right Reverend Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, joined the congregation to celebrate the restoration works completion.
He said: "These restorations are vital not only for the ongoing work of the church but also to provide possibilities for all sorts of other community events into the future.
"The project has taken some time to come to fruition given the complexities of restoration, and the last six months have seen the church as a hive of activity in completing the work - with a deep clean finishing things off only this week."
