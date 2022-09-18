GALLERY: Do you remember when King Charles visited Adnams Brewery?

Gallery

King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited Southold in 2008 - Credit: Archant

King Charles III has visited Suffolk on a number of occasions before he ascended the throne.

In 2008 King Charles and the Queen Consort visited the Adnams brewery in Southwold.

King Charles III outside the brewery - Credit: Archant

King Charles and the Queen Consort were given a pint outside the brewery in Southwold - Credit: Archant

The Royal Family, and particularly the new King, have a strong relationship with Suffolk with dozens of visits over the years.

The pair were given a pint of Adnams finest to try during their visit as they were shown around the brewery.

The couple tried Adnams Southwold Bitter and Woodforde's Wherry.

King Charles III posing for a picture outside the brewery - Credit: Archant

The Royal Family have visited Suffolk on number of occasions - Credit: Archant

King Charles III and Camila outside the brewery in Southwold - Credit: Archant

King Charles III and Queen Consort both posed for a photo outside the brewery in Victoria Street.

It was just one of many visits Charles III has made to the county.



















