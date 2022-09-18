Gallery
GALLERY: Do you remember when King Charles visited Adnams Brewery?
Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2022
King Charles III has visited Suffolk on a number of occasions before he ascended the throne.
In 2008 King Charles and the Queen Consort visited the Adnams brewery in Southwold.
The Royal Family, and particularly the new King, have a strong relationship with Suffolk with dozens of visits over the years.
The pair were given a pint of Adnams finest to try during their visit as they were shown around the brewery.
The couple tried Adnams Southwold Bitter and Woodforde's Wherry.
King Charles III and Queen Consort both posed for a photo outside the brewery in Victoria Street.
It was just one of many visits Charles III has made to the county.