News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

GALLERY: Do you remember when King Charles visited Adnams Brewery?

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM September 18, 2022
King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited Southold in 2008

King Charles III and the Queen Consort visited Southold in 2008 - Credit: Archant

King Charles III has visited Suffolk on a number of occasions before he ascended the throne. 

In 2008 King Charles and the Queen Consort visited the Adnams brewery in Southwold.

King Charles III outside the brewery 

King Charles III outside the brewery - Credit: Archant

King Charles and the Queen Consort were given a pint outside the brewery in Southwold

King Charles and the Queen Consort were given a pint outside the brewery in Southwold - Credit: Archant

The Royal Family, and particularly the new King, have a strong relationship with Suffolk with dozens of visits over the years.

The pair were given a pint of Adnams finest to try during their visit as they were shown around the brewery. 

The couple tried Adnams Southwold Bitter and Woodforde's Wherry.

King Charles III posing for a picture outside the brewery

King Charles III posing for a picture outside the brewery - Credit: Archant

The Royal Family have visited Suffolk on  number of occasions 

The Royal Family have visited Suffolk on number of occasions - Credit: Archant

King Charles III and Camila outside the brewery in Southwold

King Charles III and Camila outside the brewery in Southwold - Credit: Archant

King Charles III and Queen Consort both posed for a photo outside the brewery in Victoria Street.

It was just one of many visits Charles III has made to the county. 






Southwold News

Don't Miss

Fran Smith lost nine and a half stone and took part in a bodybuilding competition

Bodybuilder, 56, claims podium place after 10-year weight-loss journey

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
Simon Edwards, owner and chef at the new Bistro @47a in Woodbridge.

Customers flock to new Suffolk restaurant selling ‘old-fashioned’ food 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Rail services between Ipswich and London are cancelled due to damage to overhead wires

Suffolk Live News

Train services between Ipswich and London cancelled

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion Great Bricett

Planning and Development

Plans to convert well-known vegetarian pub into a family home refused again

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon