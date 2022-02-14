News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nearly £95,000 in funding towards heritage project

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 3:15 PM February 14, 2022
Greyfriars Abbey at Dunwich. Picture: SUE RUSACK

An environmental heritage project involving people with mental health issues has received more than £90,000 of lottery funding. 

Social enterprise Art Branches has been awarded £94,942 for ‘Chronicles of Greyfriars,’ which will focus on the biological and genealogical heritage of the Franciscan friary at Dunwich. 

Local people recovering from mental health issues are helping to create the information source about the friary, which was founded in 1277 by Richard FitzJohn and his wife Alice and dissolved in 1538. 

Modern remains consist of a precinct wall, two gatehouses and some two storey walls and the site is classed as a Grade II listed building, managed by local voluntary group The Dunwich Greyfriars Trust. 

Art Branches is working in partnership with Dunwich Museum and Greyfriars Trust for the project, which will be available online. 

The Bury St Edmunds-based enterprise specialises in creative responses to the environment and works with vulnerable people. 

East Suffolk News
Dunwich News

