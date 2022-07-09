Funding campaign launched to restore iconic pub sign

The iconic sign was taken down for safety reasons, and a post was struck in July 2021. - Credit: Archant

A fundraising bid to help restore the iconic Magpie pub sign has been launched by Stonham Parva parish council.

The grade II listed sign, which went over the A140 in Little Stonham, was taken down for safety reasons, and a post was struck in July 2021.

Now the local parish council is looking to raise £20,000 to £30,000 to restore the sign. It is currently engaging with local businesses to help with the costs, while a local brewery is looking to brew a special beer with a portion of the profits going to the campaign.

Council chairman Matt Sealby said: "Stonham Parva parish council is currently in the process of setting up crowd funding and local events to raise money to cover the costs of the erection of the Magpie sign.

"With the sign very kindly gifted to the PC by the owners, we are keen to get this sign erected as soon as possible as we acknowledge the importance and relevance this sign has to the people of Suffolk.

"The aim is to honour the heritage of the sign and erect this as true to the original as possible.

"The parish council, along with the village, feel that without the sign there is something missing and we are all working very hard to bring this iconic landmark back to life."