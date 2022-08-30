Military blue plaques unveiled on battle's anniversary

Two military blue plaques have been unveiled in Colchester to commemorate the history of the barracks. - Credit: Photographs by Adrian Rushton

Two military blue plaques have been unveiled in Colchester to commemorate the history of the barracks.

The unveiling took place at Le Cateau Barracks on the anniversary of the Battle of Le Cateau which took place on August, 26, 1914.

The first blue plaque commemorates the Officers' Quarters of the Royal Artillery Barracks, which was constructed in 1874-75.

The detailed architecture of the building makes it one of the earliest and best preserved permanent barracks of the Victorian Colchester Garrison.

It is also the last barracks in the UK to be constructed around the traditional military camp plan and the only surviving example of the new layout of barracks developed at Aldershot in the 1850s.

The second plaque is in remembrance of Major Raymond England, Battery Commander 88th Battery, and the men of the 39th, 68th and 88th Batteries XIVth Brigade Royal Field Artillery, killed at the Battle of Le Cateau.

Five Victoria Crosses were awarded at the battle, three of which were to 37th Battery Royal Field Artillery who were the last mounted artillery battery to be stationed in Le Cateau Barracks.

The unveiling of the two plaques was performed by the Colchester Garrison Commander, Lt Col Ed Rankin.

Unveiled by the Garrison Commander, left to right. Lt Col Ed Rankin, Trevor Jones the husband of Jo Jones nee England, a relative of Major Raymond England, who is commemorated on the above plaque. - Credit: Photograph by Adrian Rushton

Colchester Civic Society member Paul Knappett is in charge of the project, working with a small group of people to commemorate parts of the Royal Artillery Barracks buildings' history.

He is also determined to establish a permanent sensory monument to commemorate Le Cateau Barracks in a way that can be enjoyed by all, including the visually impaired and wheelchair users.

Colchester high steward Sir Bob Russell, who has supported the project, said: "Paul Knappett has reached a wonderful piece of Colchester's military history, which will now be displayed for people to appreciate in the future.

"I congratulate him for what he has done. There is so much of Colchester's military history which remains hidden.

"Mr Knappett's research is to be applauded and I look forward to the outcome of further research he is doing."