Can you spot yourself in these netball photos from the 1970s and 80s?
- Credit: Archant
Did you play netball in Ipswich or around Suffolk during the 1970s and 80s?
Or were you one of the parents and supporters cheering from the sidelines?
If either applies, you might spot a few familiar faces in today's Days Gone By gallery.
For many girls, netball lessons were a highpoint of their schooldays - but others will remember being the last one to be chosen for teams, and struggling to get a touch of the ball.
Netball started out as an adaptation of basketball, and was first played in the UK in 1895.
It became an increasingly popular women's sport from the early 20th century onwards, and it has been estimated that more than 280,000 people took part in netball in the UK during 2020.
The game was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1995, but hasn't actually been included in the Olympic Games as yet.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 2 Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?
- 3 Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households
- 4 A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles crash
- 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Peterborough United
- 6 Popular Hadleigh chef and dad with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly aged 31
- 7 Covid infection rate in Suffolk falls to same level as in early December
- 8 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
- 9 Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures
- 10 'I think a draw would have been fair' - Taylor on 2-1 defeat at Peterborough
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.