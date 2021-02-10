News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Can you spot yourself in these netball photos from the 1970s and 80s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 10, 2021   
Netball teams at Stowupland High School in March 1984

Netball teams at Stowupland High School in March 1984 - Credit: Archant

Did you play netball in Ipswich or around Suffolk during the 1970s and 80s?

Were you in this Ipswich netball team in 1983? 

Were you in this Ipswich netball team in 1983? - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

Or were you one of the parents and supporters cheering from the sidelines?

A netball team at Babergh Inter Village Sports Day in Sudbury in May 1985

A netball team at Babergh Inter Village Sports Day in Sudbury in May 1985 - Credit: Archant

If either applies, you might spot a few familiar faces in today's Days Gone By gallery.

Lloyds Banks netball team in Ipswich in March 1980

Lloyds Banks netball team in Ipswich in March 1980 - Credit: Archant

For many girls, netball lessons were a highpoint of their schooldays - but others will remember being the last one to be chosen for teams, and struggling to get a touch of the ball.

Westbourne High School netball team in March 1980

Westbourne High School netball team in March 1980 - Credit: Archant

Netball started out as an adaptation of basketball, and was first played in the UK in 1895.

It became an increasingly popular women's sport from the early 20th century onwards, and it has been estimated that more than 280,000 people took part in netball in the UK during 2020.

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

The game was recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1995, but hasn't actually been included in the Olympic Games as yet.

Netball practice at Tower Ramparts School, Ipswich, in March 1977

Netball practice at Tower Ramparts School, Ipswich, in March 1977 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986

Copleston Road School, Ipswich, netball team in October 1986 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 



Nostalgia
Suffolk
Ipswich News

