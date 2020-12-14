News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Spot yourself in gallery of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre over the years

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 14, 2020   
The launch of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2004

The launch of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2004 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is one of Suffolk's biggest events, attracting crowds of around 130,000 each year.

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds saw Abbeygate Street packed with shoppers in 2011

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds saw Abbeygate Street packed with shoppers in 2011 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

Sadly, the huge festive market was among the many annual occasions to be cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but today we are looking back at the fayre over the years.

A living Nativity at the Christmas Fayre on Angel Hill Bury St Edmunds in 2006

A living Nativity at the Christmas Fayre on Angel Hill Bury St Edmunds in 2006 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

The fayre, one of the biggest in the UK, regularly features more than 300 stalls. The huge range of wares includes festive food and drink, gifts, decorations and many more Christmas-themed items.

Children from Cherry Tree School in Risby at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2008

Children from Cherry Tree School in Risby at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2008 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

It also features all kinds of entertainment, including varied live music, fireworks spectaculars, a children's parade, fairground rides, and of course visits from Father Christmas.

Serving customers on the roasted nut stall at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2009

Serving customers on the roasted nut stall at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

What are your memories of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Young musicians at the Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds in 2011

Young musicians at the Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds in 2011 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

The Christmas Fayre on Angel Hill, Bury, in full swing in 2006

The Christmas Fayre on Angel Hill, Bury, in full swing in 2006 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre on Angel Hill seen from the roof of the Athenaeum in 2009

A bird's-eye view of the Fayre from the roof of the Athenaeum in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant


