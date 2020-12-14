Gallery
Spot yourself in gallery of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre over the years
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is one of Suffolk's biggest events, attracting crowds of around 130,000 each year.
Sadly, the huge festive market was among the many annual occasions to be cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but today we are looking back at the fayre over the years.
The fayre, one of the biggest in the UK, regularly features more than 300 stalls. The huge range of wares includes festive food and drink, gifts, decorations and many more Christmas-themed items.
It also features all kinds of entertainment, including varied live music, fireworks spectaculars, a children's parade, fairground rides, and of course visits from Father Christmas.
What are your memories of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.