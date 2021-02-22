Published: 6:00 PM February 22, 2021

Were you a member of the Sea Cadets over the years?

A fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at various events in Suffolk and north Essex involving the popular youth organisation.

Chief Petty Officer John Downie gets a soaking from Sea Cadets at the TS Orwell Sea Cadet Corps fun day in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Thousands of teenagers across the country are involved with Sea Cadets, which aims to help young people learn through activities both on and off the water.

Sea Cadets parade in Walton on the Naze to mark Trafalgar Day in 2004 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery shows Sea Cadets getting out on the water, as well as taking part in parades and inspections.

Ipswich Sea Cadets Regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant

A few of the cadets before rowing out into the docks at Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant

Cdr Stuart Watt RN carrying out the annual inspection of the Felixstowe Sea Cadets at the Drill Hall in Garrison Lane in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The organisation was originally formed in 1856, as the Naval Lads' Brigade, which helped orphans of the Crimean War living in the streets of sea ports.

Ipswich Sea Cadets after receiving an award in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Sea Cadets quickly grew and expanded, and today has 15,000 members aged from 10 to 18, both boys and girls. Events are currently being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets lead the Battle of Britain Parade through the town in 2003 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Sea Cadets in an exercise on the TS Orwell in 1987 - Credit: Archant

To order photos, visit our website or call or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Sea Cadets leave for Scotland on a train from Felixstowe in July 1968 - Credit: Archant



