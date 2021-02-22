Did you take part in Sea Cadets activities over the years?
- Credit: Archant
Were you a member of the Sea Cadets over the years?
Today we are looking back at various events in Suffolk and north Essex involving the popular youth organisation.
Thousands of teenagers across the country are involved with Sea Cadets, which aims to help young people learn through activities both on and off the water.
Our gallery shows Sea Cadets getting out on the water, as well as taking part in parades and inspections.
The organisation was originally formed in 1856, as the Naval Lads' Brigade, which helped orphans of the Crimean War living in the streets of sea ports.
Sea Cadets quickly grew and expanded, and today has 15,000 members aged from 10 to 18, both boys and girls. Events are currently being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
