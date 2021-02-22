News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you take part in Sea Cadets activities over the years?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 22, 2021   
A pennant presentation to Felixstowe Sea Cadets in 1978

A pennant presentation to Felixstowe Sea Cadets in 1978 - Credit: Archant

Were you a member of the Sea Cadets over the years?

A fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982

A fleet of sailing boats out competing during one of the races at Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at various events in Suffolk and north Essex involving the popular youth organisation.

Chief Petty Officer John Downie gets a soaking from Sea Cadets at the TS Orwell Sea Cadet Corps fun day in 2003

Chief Petty Officer John Downie gets a soaking from Sea Cadets at the TS Orwell Sea Cadet Corps fun day in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Thousands of teenagers across the country are involved with Sea Cadets, which aims to help young people learn through activities both on and off the water.

Sea Cadets parade in Walton on the Naze to mark Trafalgar Day in 2004

Sea Cadets parade in Walton on the Naze to mark Trafalgar Day in 2004 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery shows  Sea Cadets getting out on the water, as well as taking part in parades and inspections.

Ipswich Sea Cadets Regatta in 1982

Ipswich Sea Cadets Regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant

A few of the cadets before rowing out into the docks at Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982

A few of the cadets before rowing out into the docks at Ipswich Sea Cadets' regatta in 1982 - Credit: Archant

Cdr Stuart Watt RN carrying out the annual inspection of the Felixstowe Sea Cadets at the Drill Hall in Garrison Lane in 2002

Cdr Stuart Watt RN carrying out the annual inspection of the Felixstowe Sea Cadets at the Drill Hall in Garrison Lane in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The organisation was originally formed in 1856, as the Naval Lads' Brigade, which helped orphans of the Crimean War living in the streets of sea ports.

Ipswich Sea Cadets after receiving an award in 2005

Ipswich Sea Cadets after receiving an award in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Sea Cadets quickly grew and expanded, and today has 15,000 members aged from 10 to 18, both boys and girls. Events are currently being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets lead the Battle of Britain Parade through the town in 2003

Members of Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets lead the Battle of Britain Parade through the town in 2003 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Sea Cadets in an exercise on the TS Orwell in 1987

Sea Cadets in an exercise on the TS Orwell in 1987 - Credit: Archant

To order photos, visit our website or call or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.  

Sea Cadets leave for Scotland on a train from Felixstowe in July 1968

Sea Cadets leave for Scotland on a train from Felixstowe in July 1968 - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because he's selling the club?
  2. 2 Covid-19 infection rates in Suffolk and north Essex continue to fall
  3. 3 Brothers transform old wooden pallets into stunning parquet flooring
  1. 4 Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis
  2. 5 Christmas Day heart palpitations spur takeaway fan onto weight loss journey
  3. 6 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison
  4. 7 Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out
  5. 8 Teenager due to appear in court today over Kesgrave shooting
  6. 9 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
  7. 10 Double decker bus serving 'dirty food' in Ipswich overwhelmed by lockdown success
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich has now recorded the highest infection rate in Suffolk 

Coronavirus

Mapped: 9 areas where coronavirus rates remain above national average

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A BMW M5 overturned following a crash in Suffolk

BMW written off after crash on Suffolk road

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert animated on the touchline.

Football

Lambert laughs off reports of 'massive crisis' meeting with Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Riley died on the A14 earlier this week 

Family's tribute to 'loving' Sophie after A14 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus