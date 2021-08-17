Chiming in - did you ever ring the bells in a Suffolk church?
Have you ever tried your hand at bell-ringing in a church?
Bell ringing in Suffolk and across the UK was suspended for many months due to the Covid pandemic, but has now returned with the easing of restrictions.
Most bells were silenced at the start of the first lockdown. It was described as "incredibly moving" when they were at last able to ring again - in some cases after a gap of more than a year.
Today we are looking back at church bells and bell ringers around the area over the years.
Our photos include both regular bell-ringing teams and enthusiasts learning the ropes at a different church.
There are also photos in our Days Gone By gallery which show historic bells being restored, so they can continue to chime for decades to come.
