Chiming in - did you ever ring the bells in a Suffolk church?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2021   
St Mary's church bell ringers at East Bergholt pictured with the refurbished bells in 2002

St Mary's church bell ringers at East Bergholt pictured with the refurbished bells in the bell cage, after the official opening in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever tried your hand at bell-ringing in a church?

Bell ringers at St. Mary Le Tower church in the centre of Ipswich in 2004

Bell ringers at St. Mary Le Tower church in the centre of Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Archant

Bell ringing in Suffolk and across the UK was suspended for many months due to the Covid pandemic, but has now returned with the easing of restrictions.

A bell ringing taster at Sproughton Church in 2007

A bell ringing taster at Sproughton Church in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Most bells were silenced at the start of the first lockdown. It was described as "incredibly moving" when they were at last able to ring again - in some cases after a gap of more than a year.

Bell Ringers Ruth Suggett at St Mary's Church in Ixworth in 2008

Bell Ringers Ruth Suggett at St Mary's Church in Ixworth in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at church bells and bell ringers around the area over the years.

Bell ringing enthusiasts during their visit to St Mary at the Quay Church in Ipswich in 2007

Bell ringing enthusiasts during their visit to St Mary at the Quay Church in Ipswich in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Our photos include both regular bell-ringing teams and enthusiasts learning the ropes at a different church.

Eight girls from Horringer, including three pairs of sisters, were all part of the bell-ringing team at St Leonard's Church

Eight girls from Horringer, including three pairs of sisters, were all part of the bell-ringing team at St Leonard's Church who met regularly every Thursday night. - Credit: Archant

There are also photos in our Days Gone By gallery which show historic bells being restored, so they can continue to chime for decades to come.

If you would like to order photos, visit our website or contact Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Edwardstone church bells being removed in May 1986

Edwardstone church bells being removed in May 1986 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

