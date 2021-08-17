Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2021

St Mary's church bell ringers at East Bergholt pictured with the refurbished bells in the bell cage, after the official opening in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever tried your hand at bell-ringing in a church?

Bell ringers at St. Mary Le Tower church in the centre of Ipswich in 2004 - Credit: Archant

Bell ringing in Suffolk and across the UK was suspended for many months due to the Covid pandemic, but has now returned with the easing of restrictions.

A bell ringing taster at Sproughton Church in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Most bells were silenced at the start of the first lockdown. It was described as "incredibly moving" when they were at last able to ring again - in some cases after a gap of more than a year.

Bell Ringers Ruth Suggett at St Mary's Church in Ixworth in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at church bells and bell ringers around the area over the years.

Bell ringing enthusiasts during their visit to St Mary at the Quay Church in Ipswich in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Our photos include both regular bell-ringing teams and enthusiasts learning the ropes at a different church.

Eight girls from Horringer, including three pairs of sisters, were all part of the bell-ringing team at St Leonard's Church who met regularly every Thursday night. - Credit: Archant

There are also photos in our Days Gone By gallery which show historic bells being restored, so they can continue to chime for decades to come.

Edwardstone church bells being removed in May 1986 - Credit: Archant



