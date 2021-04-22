Living history - are you in photos from past events at Kentwell Hall?
- Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant
Have you taken part in historical re-enactments and other activities at Kentwell Hall?
Today we are looking back at some of the events held at the Long Melford stately home over the years.
The moated house, set in more than 30 acres of gardens and parkland, is famed for its Tudor domestic living history events, an idea which it pioneered.
As well as Tudor-themed occasions, though, Kentwell has also staged many other special events, including tributes to the Home Guard and Land Army, and sheep-shearings at its own farm.
The gardens have reopened and various special events are planned including a May Day event, with garlanding, processions and traditional entertainment.
Numbers are strictly limited and it is essential to book your visit in advance via the Kentwell website.
If you have memories to share of Kentwell or other historic sites, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
If you have memories to share of Kentwell or other historic sites, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
