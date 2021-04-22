News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Living history - are you in photos from past events at Kentwell Hall?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM April 22, 2021   
 Children set off to work around the farm at a Kentwell Hall Tudor weekend event in 2003

Have you taken part in historical re-enactments and other activities at Kentwell Hall?

Kentwell Hall Land Girls and Home Guard Weekend in 2002

Kentwell Hall Land Girls and Home Guard Weekend in 2002 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the events held at the Long Melford stately home over the years.

The May Day procession at Kentwell Hall in 2003

The May Day procession at Kentwell Hall in 2003 - Credit: Will Wright/Archant

The moated house, set in more than 30 acres of gardens and parkland, is famed for its Tudor domestic living history events, an idea which it pioneered.

Nigel Oakley leading the Suffolk Punch horses for a tree planting at Kentwell Hall in 2002

Nigel Oakley leading the Suffolk Punch horses for a tree planting at Kentwell Hall in 2002 - Credit: Michael Hall/Archant

As well as Tudor-themed occasions, though, Kentwell has also staged many other special events, including tributes to the Home Guard and Land Army, and sheep-shearings at its own farm. 

Maid Jess with one of Kentwell Hall's Suffolk Punch horses in 2003

Maid Jess with one of Kentwell Hall's Suffolk Punch horses in 2003 - Credit: Will Wright/Archant

The gardens have reopened and various special events are planned including a May Day event, with garlanding, processions and traditional entertainment.

A youngster at a Tudor day at Kentwell in 2004

A youngster at a Tudor day at Kentwell in 2004 - Credit: Michael Hall/Archant

 Numbers are strictly limited and it is essential to book your visit in advance via the Kentwell website.

Tying ribbons on the May Tree at a Kentwell Hall Tudor weekend event in 2003

Tying ribbons on the May Tree at a Kentwell Hall Tudor weekend event in 2003 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

If you have memories to share of Kentwell or other historic sites, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A demonstration of Tudor-style chores at Kentwell Hall in 2005

A demonstration of Tudor-style chores at Kentwell Hall in 2005 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant


