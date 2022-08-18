Victorian water tower set to become restaurant

North Essex Heritage Director David Balcombe, second left, looks on as Will Quince MP and Tony Calladine and Domenico d’Alessandro of Historic England finish their chalk drawings during an informal moment in the visit. - Credit: North Essex Heritage

Plans are forging ahead for the restoration of Colchester's Victorian water tower, with a visit from heritage experts and the local MP.

The Jumbo water tower in Colchester is a Grade II* listed building and has been marked for a restoration, conservation and renaissance project.

North Essex Heritage has leased the building for 150 years and plans to convert the 34-metre tower into a destination venue, restaurant, visitor experience and historical interpretation space.

Will Quince MP, Tony Calladine and Domenico d'Alessandro of Historic England. - Credit: North Essex Heritage

The charity has already secured £1m funding through the We Are Colchester's Town's Deal Fund bid and has the continued support of Historic England and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

A further £4m is hoped to be raised in part by an application set to be made to the National Lottery Heritage Fund in early 2023.

Joining heritage experts for the visit was Colchester MP Will Quince who said: "Jumbo has sat unused, unloved and largely derelict for decades.

"We now have an exciting opportunity, leveraging the £1m of government funding, to raise further circa £4m needed to restore and redevelop Jumbo into not just a heritage attraction, but a destination for everyone."