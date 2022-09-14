News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Queen and Suffolk: Her visits to meet the region's young people

Author Picture Icon

Terry Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM September 14, 2022
Children lined the streets of Ipswich to greet the Queen in 1961.

Children lined the streets of Ipswich to greet the Queen in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

“I am pleased to see something of the younger people.”

Those words, spoken by Queen Elizabeth II during her first official visit to Suffolk in 1961, perfectly summed up our late monarch’s lifelong interest in meeting, listening to, and supporting the younger generations.

During that 1961 visit, which began at Shotley and continued to Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St. Edmunds, the Queen saw literally thousands of young people and children.

Queen Elizabeth II visiting HMS Ganges, in Shotley, in 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II visiting HMS Ganges, in Shotley, in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

Queen Elizabeth II visiting HMS Ganges, in Shotley, in 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II visiting HMS Ganges, in Shotley, in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

After travelling from London aboard the Royal yacht Britannia, Her Majesty spent some time at HMS Ganges at Shotley, then the home of nearly 2,000 young naval ratings.

Her 90-minute stay included watching the dramatic “Button Boy” ceremony, when ratings climbed the Ganges mast, with one of them finishing at the very top - on “the button.”

Children and their families watched on as the Queen came to Ipswich in 1961.

Children and their families watched on as the Queen came to Ipswich in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

Children and their families watched on as the Queen came to Ipswich in 1961.

Children and their families watched on as the Queen came to Ipswich in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

Crowds packed the streets of Ipswich awaiting the arrival of the Queen in 1961. 

Crowds packed the streets of Ipswich awaiting the arrival of the Queen in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

The Royal party then drove to Ipswich, where the Queen officially opened the Civic College, where some 7,000 full and part-time students were studying.

Then it was on to Portman Road football stadium, home of Ipswich Town Football Club, where 16,000 schoolchildren were waiting. The monarch also met football club chairman John Cobbold and manager Alf Ramsey, shortly to take over the England team.

Portman Road was full the day the Queen came to Ipswich in 1961.

Portman Road was full the day the Queen came to Ipswich in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

The Queen waves to the crowd at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground in 1961.

The Queen waves to the crowd at Ipswich Town's Portman Road ground in 1961. - Credit: David Kindred

As her own words suggested, the Queen would have loved a day seeing so many young people. During her long reign, she was patron of several charities supporting youngsters, including Barnardo’s, Action for Children, the NSPCC, and Save the Children UK, and youth work organisations Girlguiding and Scouts.

Her Majesty was brilliant with young people. I was privileged to have a close-up view of how she put nervous children at ease.

In 1961, the Queen visited a number of towns in Suffolk, including Stowmarket. 

In 1961, the Queen visited a number of towns in Suffolk, including Stowmarket. - Credit: David Kindred

When she visited Ipswich Waterfront in 2002 as part of the Golden Jubilee tour, I was lucky enough to meet her.

I was accompanied by a young schoolboy who had won a writing competition. As the time drew near, he was getting increasingly nervous.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit at Ipswich Docks and meeting EADT editor Terry Hunt.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit at Ipswich Docks and meeting EADT editor Terry Hunt. - Credit: Archant 2002

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit at Ipswich Docks.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit at Ipswich Docks. - Credit: Archant

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit in 2002.

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit in 2002. - Credit: Archant 2002

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit at Ipswich Docks, pictured Copleston High School Youth Orchestra. 

The Queen's Golden Jubilee visit at Ipswich Docks, pictured Copleston High School Youth Orchestra. - Credit: Archant 2002

But the moment the Queen walked up to us, beaming that wonderful smile, he was absolutely fine. She was so interested in him, and his schoolwork. They just chatted away like old friends. It was wonderful to witness.

Picture research by David Kindred.

The Queen
Ipswich News

