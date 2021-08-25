Race for Life returns next month – take a look at our gallery
- Credit: Lucy Taylor
The return of Race for Life in Suffolk is now just around the corner – but can you spot yourself in our gallery of previous events?
The vibrant charity runs raise money for Cancer Research UK, with participants tasked to run, jog or walk a 3km, 5km or 10km distance – or on one of the charity's muddy courses.
All funds go to help research all 200 types of cancer, in the hope of one day beating the disease for good.
The races are set to return to the county from next month – with eight events in total taking place in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.
In Ipswich, all distances and the adults and children's muddy events will take place on September 11, while the three distance events are happening in west Suffolk on October 11.
More information can be found at raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.
