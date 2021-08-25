News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Race for Life returns next month – take a look at our gallery

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM August 25, 2021   
Race For Life at Chantry Park in Aid of Cancer Research. Pic Lucy Taylor ES 30 06 03

A Race For Life event at Chantry Park in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor

The return of Race for Life in Suffolk is now just around the corner – but can you spot yourself in our gallery of previous events?

The vibrant charity runs raise money for Cancer Research UK, with participants tasked to run, jog or walk a 3km, 5km or 10km distance – or on one of the charity's muddy courses.

The First runners home at the Race for Life in Nowton Park in 2003

The first runners home at Race for Life in Nowton Park in 2003 - Credit: Andy Abbott

All funds go to help research all 200 types of cancer, in the hope of one day beating the disease for good.

The races are set to return to the county from next month – with eight events in total taking place in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

NEWS'Race for Life' in Colchesters Castle park. Warming up before the race.Pic:CLIFFORD HICKS

Warming up before the big race - Credit: Clifford Hicks

In Ipswich, all distances and the adults and children's muddy events will take place on September 11, while the three distance events are happening in west Suffolk on October 11.

More information can be found at raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.

Thousands limber up before taking part in the Race for life at Chantry Park in Ipswich

Thousand limber up before taking part in Race for Life at Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

If you spot yourself in any of these photos and would like to order photos from this gallery, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The Ipswich event returns on September 11

The Ipswich event returns on September 11 - Credit: Jerry Turner

Have you ever taken part in Race for Life?

Have you ever taken part in Race for Life? - Credit: Lucy Taylor

A Race for Life event in 2003

A Race for Life event in 2003 - Credit: Michael Hall


