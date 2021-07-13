Published: 7:00 PM July 13, 2021

Sir Bobby Charlton brought his soccer school to Thurleston School, Ipswich, in 1985

Did you take part in soccer schools in Ipswich and around Suffolk in the 1970s and 1980s?

Ipswich Town star Trevor Whymark leading a soccer school at Stowmarket in July 1986

With football having captured the public imagination due to England's inspiring run during the Euros, today we are looking back at some football events in the area.

Sir Bobby Charlton during a soccer school session at Thurleston School in Ipswich in 1985

The photos featured here include a session at Thurleston High School in Ipswich led by Sir Bobby Charlton in 1985.

Mick McNeil (centre in dark shirt) at his soccer camp at Orwell Park School in August 1982

The England legend, who played an essential role in the winning World Cup team of 1966, brought his Bobby Charlton Soccer School to Ipswich.

A soccer school at Bury St Edmunds in July 1986

He led the event himself, working with dozens of youngsters on the playing field at the school, which is now Ormiston Endeavour Academy.

A 257 Junior Blues soccer school in Ipswich, in August 1979

Also featured in our gallery are soccer schools led by Ipswich Town stars Trevor Whymark and Mick McNeil, who both also appeared for England.

A soccer school at Westerfield House, Ipswich, in July 1983

