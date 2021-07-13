Were you taught by Sir Bobby Charlton or Trevor Whymark at soccer schools?
- Credit: Archant
Did you take part in soccer schools in Ipswich and around Suffolk in the 1970s and 1980s?
With football having captured the public imagination due to England's inspiring run during the Euros, today we are looking back at some football events in the area.
The photos featured here include a session at Thurleston High School in Ipswich led by Sir Bobby Charlton in 1985.
The England legend, who played an essential role in the winning World Cup team of 1966, brought his Bobby Charlton Soccer School to Ipswich.
He led the event himself, working with dozens of youngsters on the playing field at the school, which is now Ormiston Endeavour Academy.
Also featured in our gallery are soccer schools led by Ipswich Town stars Trevor Whymark and Mick McNeil, who both also appeared for England.
