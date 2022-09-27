'Lasting' memorial to bomber crash created by air cadets

The cadets unveiled the memorial on Saturday September 24. - Credit: James Miles

A group of air cadets from Stowmarket have funded a memorial to mark the site of a World War II bomber crash in Great Finborough.

The 1331 (Stowmarket) Squadron RAF Air Cadets launched the project last summer following research into local Commonwealth war graves as part of a national project.

The memorial - marking the site of the Wellington Bomber Crash in September 1941 - was officially unveiled on Saturday, September 24.

The cadets had initially intended to raise £500 but their fundraising efforts topped £2,000. - Credit: James Miles

Following a walk around local churches, where graves were situated as part of the research, the cadets noticed that there were five graves at Ringshall Church with the same date.

Further research uncovered the crash - of a Wellington Bomber from 99 Squadron RAF on September 29 1941.

The site of the crash was coincidentally on the route of the walk the cadets had done.

The squadron then set about raising money for a memorial to mark the site - embarking on the same 20-mile walk they had previously done, but this time asking for sponsorship.

The memorial marks the site of the crash that happened in September 1941. - Credit: James Miles

With landowner and planning permission in place the cadets had hoped to raise £500 for a small stone and brass plaque - however, their fundraising efforts topped £2,000.

This allowed the group to afford a Scottish Granite memorial instead.

On Saturday, September 24, the memorial was unveiled, as the cadets were joined by the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association and Royal Air Force Association standards, the landowner Mr Peter Bull and Gt Finborough parish councillors.

The Squadron was joined by a host of guests at the unveiling ceremony. - Credit: James Miles

Guest of honour at the ceremony was Mr Ron Hines, who was seven at the time of the crash, and remembers exploring the wreckage the day after.

Two members of the current 99 Squadron from RAF Brize Norton were also in attendance and performed the unveiling of the memorial.

1331 Sqn Commanding Officer Flt Lt Paula Houghton, said: "I have never been prouder of the achievements of my Squadron, this is a lasting memorial to a brave crew sadly lost in the defence of our country.

"We hope to keep our links to 99 Squadron for years to come and will be organising an annual act of remembrance at the memorial."

The cadets were joined by the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association and Royal Air Force Association standards. - Credit: James Miles



