5 churches from Suffolk rewarded with £20k

A Suffolk church that needs nearly £85,000 for repair works has received a grant of £10,000.

St Stephen's Church, in Higham, near Bury St Edmunds, was one of five Suffolk churches to receive a grant from the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust for renovation and improvement schemes.

The grants committee meeting of the Trust allocated a total of £20,750 in its latest allocation.

St Stephen's, which received the largest grant, will use the money towards replacing damaged cedar shingles with clay tiles.

While the scaffolding is up it is intended to repair tower stone and flintwork and carry out some gutter repairs.

The total cost of the repair work is £84,959.

John Devaux, chairman of the grants committee, said: “The Trust is delighted to be able to support the youngest of the Suffolk round towers churches with the repair and re-tiling of its tower."

Group visiting St Stephen's church - Credit: Simon Knott

Money went also to St Peter church in Nowton, Our Lady Roman Catholic church, Stowmarket, St Mary’s in Brent Eleigh and St Peter’s church in Cransford.

Suffolk Historical Churches Trust - Credit: SHCT

The money given in grants is mainly raised by the Suffolk Churches Ride and Stride and Pedal and Drive Day.

In 2021 over £200,000 was raised by sponsored participants. The money goes to churches chosen by sponsors, as well as to the Suffolk Historic Churches Trust.