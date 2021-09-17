Are you in our archive pictures of old pantomimes?

Published: 5:40 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM September 17, 2021

The cast of the Stowmarket Young Farmers panto 'Jack and the Beanstalk' from December 1981 - Credit: Archant

Panto has always been a hugely popular tradition across East Anglia — taking place everywhere from grand theatres to village halls.

Aladdin the panto was performed at St Matthews school in 1978 Picture: OWEN HINES - Credit: Owen Hines

Have you ever taken part in a pantomime? Despite being a British institution, the comedy musical treat was partly inspired by a 16th-century Italian theatrical tradition, the commedia dell'arte.

Bredfield Village Panto Rehearsal from February 1986 - Credit: Archant

Snow White, Cinderella and Aladdin are among the most popular pantomime themes, often with topical jokes and references worked in to add to the fun.

Woodbridge Youth Club Panto from January 1972 - Credit: Archant

Last year many pantos had to be cancelled, while others had to go virtual to ensure the show goes on.

Langham WI's panto cast in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

But this year it is hoped that is all behind us, with big theatres announcing their casts and community groups already rehearsing hard.

The Landseer Playes perform one of the last few shows of their panto season Picture:RICHARD SNASDELL - Credit: Richard Snasdell



