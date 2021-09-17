News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Are you in our archive pictures of old pantomimes?

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 5:40 PM September 17, 2021    Updated: 5:42 PM September 17, 2021
The cast of the Stowmarket Young Farmers panto 'Jack and the Beanstalk' from December 1981

The cast of the Stowmarket Young Farmers panto 'Jack and the Beanstalk' from December 1981 - Credit: Archant

Panto has always been a hugely popular tradition across East Anglia — taking place everywhere from grand theatres to village halls.

Aladdin the panto was performed at St Matthews school in 1978 Picture: OWEN HINES

Aladdin the panto was performed at St Matthews school in 1978 Picture: OWEN HINES - Credit: Owen Hines

Have you ever taken part in a pantomime? Despite being a British institution, the comedy musical treat was partly inspired by a 16th-century Italian theatrical tradition, the commedia dell'arte. 

Bredfield Village Panto Rehearsal from February 1986

Bredfield Village Panto Rehearsal from February 1986 - Credit: Archant

Snow White, Cinderella and Aladdin are among the most popular pantomime themes, often with topical jokes and references worked in to add to the fun.

Woodbridge Youth Club Panto from January 1972

Woodbridge Youth Club Panto from January 1972 - Credit: Archant

Last year many pantos had to be cancelled, while others had to go virtual to ensure the show goes on.

Langham WI's panto cast in January 1990

Langham WI's panto cast in January 1990 - Credit: Archant

But this year it is hoped that is all behind us, with big theatres announcing their casts and community groups already rehearsing hard.

The Landseer Playes perform one of the last few shows of their panto season Picture:RICHARD SNASDEL

The Landseer Playes perform one of the last few shows of their panto season Picture:RICHARD SNASDELL - Credit: Richard Snasdell


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bradwell dogging site

Essex Police

Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
James Norwood scores to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend

Essex Live

'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon