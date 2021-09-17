Are you in our archive pictures of old pantomimes?
Published: 5:40 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 5:42 PM September 17, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Panto has always been a hugely popular tradition across East Anglia — taking place everywhere from grand theatres to village halls.
Have you ever taken part in a pantomime? Despite being a British institution, the comedy musical treat was partly inspired by a 16th-century Italian theatrical tradition, the commedia dell'arte.
Snow White, Cinderella and Aladdin are among the most popular pantomime themes, often with topical jokes and references worked in to add to the fun.
Last year many pantos had to be cancelled, while others had to go virtual to ensure the show goes on.
But this year it is hoped that is all behind us, with big theatres announcing their casts and community groups already rehearsing hard.