Are you in these swimming photos from days gone by?
- Credit: EADT Archives
Swimming has been a favourite pastime for the young and old for a long time.
These pictures from our archives taken over the years show the different styles of swimwear from the 1960s until the 1990s.
The 1970s show the Elmsett Girls Life Brigade, whose national organisation has around 9,000 members in England and Wales, with 2,000 leaders to this day.
While the synchronised women's swimming team in Woodbridge in the 1980s, are pictured here posing together.
Or were you perhaps part of this team playing water polo in Bury St Edmunds?
The Sudbury Swimming Club can also be seen posing out of the water in plain swimsuits the 1990s.
The pupils from the 1980s can also be seen in old-fashioned style swim hats that seem not to fit their heads properly.
Were you in any of these pictures? To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
