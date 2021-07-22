Are you in these swimming photos from days gone by?

Published: 7:00 PM July 22, 2021

Were you at the opening of Sexton’s Manor School, Bury St Edmunds new swimming pool in June 1967? - Credit: EADT Archives

Swimming has been a favourite pastime for the young and old for a long time.

These pictures from our archives taken over the years show the different styles of swimwear from the 1960s until the 1990s.

The Elmsett Girls Life Brigade swimming team of October 1976. - Credit: EADT Archives

The 1970s show the Elmsett Girls Life Brigade, whose national organisation has around 9,000 members in England and Wales, with 2,000 leaders to this day.

The synchronised swimming team at Woodbridge in March 1987. - Credit: EADT Archives

While the synchronised women's swimming team in Woodbridge in the 1980s, are pictured here posing together.

Action in the swimming pool at a Four Towns sports competition in Bury St Edmunds in May 1976. Do you remember this? - Credit: EADT Archives

Or were you perhaps part of this team playing water polo in Bury St Edmunds?

Members of the Sudbury Swimming Club January 1998 - Credit: EADT Archives

You may also want to watch:

The Sudbury Swimming Club can also be seen posing out of the water in plain swimsuits the 1990s.

East Bideston pupils enjoying the new swimming pool at their school in July 1985 - Credit: EADT Archives

The pupils from the 1980s can also be seen in old-fashioned style swim hats that seem not to fit their heads properly.

Were you in any of these pictures? To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.