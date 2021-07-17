Days Gone By: Can you spot yourself in these school prom pictures?
- Credit: Simon Parker
Once an American tradition, the high school prom is a major date on every school student's calendar.
An opportunity to dress up in tuxedos or posh dresses, the dance event is often the last time pupils get to meet before making their next steps into the world.
It also acts as a well-earned reward after completing GCSE or A-Level exams,
Many choose to hire stretch limousines to arrive in style, while others opt for a classic car – or in true Suffolk form, a tractor.
It is estimated parents spend as much as £220 for their daughter's prom, while the average amount spent on a teenage boy is £157.
But school children across the UK have faced finishing high school without a prom for the last two years, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Do you recognise yourself or your child in any of these pictures? To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
