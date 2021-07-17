News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Days Gone By: Can you spot yourself in these school prom pictures?

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM July 17, 2021   
The youngsters arrive at the St Albans High School Prom in the Limo. CHLOE CAHILLANE ST ALBAN HIGH

Youngsters arrive at the 2002 St Albans High School prom in a limousine - Credit: Simon Parker

Once an American tradition, the high school prom is a major date on every school student's calendar.

An opportunity to dress up in tuxedos or posh dresses, the dance event is often the last time  pupils get to meet before making their next steps into the world.

mercury - mark crossleyProm night for Sudbury Upper School Sudents.Photograph Tudor Morgan-O

Prom night for Sudbury Upper School students in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

It also acts as a well-earned reward after completing GCSE or A-Level exams,

Many choose to hire stretch limousines to arrive in style, while others opt for a classic car – or in true Suffolk form, a tractor.

Farlingaye High School prom at Manor Barns in Henley near IpswichPictured are some of the pupils

Farlingaye High School prom at Manor Barns in Henley near Ipswich in 2011 - Credit: Archant

It is estimated parents spend as much as £220 for their daughter's prom, while the average amount spent on a teenage boy is £157.

But school children across the UK have faced finishing high school without a prom for the last two years, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vikki Saberton and James Hughes arrive for their school prom at Thornham Coach House on a traction e

Vikki Saberton and James Hughes arrive for their school prom at Thornham Coach House on a traction engine - Credit: Phil Morley

Do you recognise yourself or your child in any of these pictures? To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The Ixworth Free School Prom PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

The Ixworth Free School Prom - Credit: Andy Abbott


Nostalgia
Suffolk

