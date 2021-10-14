News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

How Aldeburgh helped connect Suffolk to the world

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM October 14, 2021   
Aldeburgh has been an important communication hub since the 1920s

Aldeburgh has been an important communication hub since the 1920s - Credit: Andrew Nunn/ Charlotte Bond

For almost a century Aldeburgh has been a telecommunications hub, linking Suffolk to Europe. 

While many of us take the ability to talk to people in other countries for granted, it wasn't until 1922 that the first telephone cable was laid between Aldeburgh and the small town of Domburg in The Netherlands. 

Since then 10 cables have linked the telephone lines on what is known as the Farland North line between the two countries, providing communication possibilities with Europe. 

Now a Suffolk man is looking to chart the history of this vital communication tool in a new piece of work. 

Andrew Nunn, from Woodbridge, used to work for BT, and would work at Monarch House in Aldeburgh which was a telephone repeater station at the time. 

You may also want to watch:

"Aldeburgh was very important in terms of communication with the Netherlands," he said. 

"It was the first telephone line to Holland."

Most Read

  1. 1 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  2. 2 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago
  3. 3 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  1. 4 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  2. 5 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
  3. 6 Victim's brother 'sickened' by killer's diminished responsibility plea 
  4. 7 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  5. 8 Ray Winstone understood to be recording new film in Suffolk
  6. 9 Marcus Stewart: 'Bonne can fire Town into the play-offs'
  7. 10 Road closed near town centre after sink hole appears

The repeater station's role was to repeat, or amplify, the international telephone circuits at the junction of the submarine and land cables.

At the time the first cable was laid it was the longest coil-loaded submarine cable in the world at 82.329 nautical miles. 

This cable was rolled up and loaded onto a ship before it was unloaded into the sea. 

It lasted just 15 years before it was replaced. 

Cables continued to be rolled out across the century apart from during the Second World War when lines were cut to prevent communication should the UK have been invaded. 

In 1994, cable 10, a fibre optic cable, was laid - this is the only line still in use between the two countries to this day.

Andrew Nunn speaks about the history of submarine cables in Suffolk PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andrew Nunn hopes to chart the importance of Suffolk's communication history - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Now, Mr Nunn is hoping to keep the memory of the cables and their contribution to the local area alive. 

"I have been collection this information since the 1970s," he said. 

"And Aldeburgh is still performing an important role."

Monarch House is no longer in use, having been converted into flats and the exact location of the cable 10's modern-day termination is not publicly known.  

Nevertheless cable 10 continues to connect Suffolk to the continent along with a number of other subsea cables which are based at Leiston and Lowestoft. 

Aldeburgh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk coastal tube map, including Ipswich, Snape, Woodbridge, Harwich and Felixstowe

Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

person
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Naseem Edwards is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 24. Pic: Google

Court Watch

Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon