13th century seal found by 10-year-old in Suffolk sells for £4,000

George Henderson with his find, a priory seal matrix dating back to the 13th century - Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

A 13th century seal found by a 10-year-old in Suffolk has sold at auction for £4,000.

George Henderson was metal detecting at a charity dig with his dad Paul in Woodbridge when he came across a medieval priory seal matrix dating back 800 years.

Within 10 minutes of the event, buried around five inches in the ground, George found an important oval-shaped seal dating back to the early 13th century.

The seal dates back to somewhere between 1219 and 1235 and relates to Butley Priory, a religious house for canons founded near Woodbridge in 1171.

Due to its rarity and historical significance, the copper-alloy object was included Hansons Auctioneers’ Historica sale with a guide price of between £4,000 and £6,000.

After going under the hammer on Thursday, the copper artefact sold for £4,000.

The profits from the auction will be split between George and the farmer whose land it was discovered on.