Murray supports huge East Anglian charity auction

World-renowned tennis coach Judy Murray has worked alongside the organisers of the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Auction to deliver a global auction to raise funds for local charities to help battle cancer.

The Love All ambassador, former GB Fed Cup captain, and mother of Jamie and Andy Murray acknowledges the generous support of lot donors across the region and explains how the auction will leave a lasting legacy for disadvantaged children and young adults in East Anglia.

With over 130 remarkable lots, the Love All Auction is held in memory of Elena Baltacha, the former British No 1 who lost her battle with cancer in 2014, aged just 30.

Throughout her professional career, Elena was committed to introducing the sport she loved to disadvantaged children in schools across her adopted hometown of Ipswich.

“I met Elena when she competed in her first tennis tournament in Dunblane at the age of nine. She was much loved and respected, which is why the tennis world has come together to support love all. The response has been truly remarkable,” explains Judy.

“There are personal items donated from Billie Jean King, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Andy and Jamie, to name but a few. There's also the chance for two guests to stay in Andy’s Cromlix Hotel and have a private tennis lesson with me.

Experiences that can be bid on include centre court tickets at Wimbledon - Credit: AELTC/Ben Queenborough

“The auction also features money-cannot-buy-off-the-shelf experiences at major tournaments, including with centre court tickets and behind the scenes access at the Battle of the Brits 2021, Wimbledon, Queen’s, The French Open and the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in 2022.”

Love All also offers the opportunity to bid for original artworks specially commissioned for the auction, including a large-scale, mixed media portrait ‘Heart of Murray’ by Ben Mosley, showing Andy celebrating his 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon Championship wins.

“There are also lots from the worlds of music, entertainment, other major sports and hospitality,” Judy adds.

“Sir Cliff Richard has donated the handwritten lyrics to his 1958 first hit ‘Move It’, along with a signed copy of his autobiography The Dreamer, and a signed jacket worn during The Great 80 Tour. There are also two tickets to Anton & Erin’s Showtime 2022 tour, with a meet and greet backstage and a signed copy of Anton du Beke’s novel ‘A Christmas to Remember’.

There are also two tickets to Anton & Erin’s Showtime 2022 tour - Credit: Stage Right London

“We are especially grateful to the many donors who have donated items or experiences across East Anglia. Proceeds from these will help to support Zest at St Elizabeth Hospice family provide palliative care for young adults with cancer and other life limiting illnesses, as well as delivering grassroots tennis programmes for disadvantaged children across Suffolk through the Elena Baltacha Foundation and GeeWizz children’s charity in partnership with LTA Suffolk Disability Tennis.”

Love All has been made possible through the invaluable support of local businesses such as Coastline Graphics in Bury St Edmunds, and Martlesham’s Enable Services.

Other auction lots gifted from across the region include a signed 12" vinyl copy of Ed Sheeran's recently-released LP =, while Imogen Sheeran has donated two beautifully hand-crafted necklaces.

For sports enthusiasts, there are VIP Hospitality packages at Ipswich Town and Colchester United, and the chance to attend an SGB Premiership meeting at Ipswich Witches Stadium which includes a meet and greet with British Speedway talent Drew Kemp.

The Jockey Club has donated a VIP experience at Newmarket Races, while golfers can bid to tee off with a four-ball round, and four other guests can enjoy a luxury spa day at Stoke by Nayland.

The Jockey Club has donated a VIP experience at Newmarket Races - Credit: Newmarket Races

In addition, a number of award-winning restaurants across East Anglia have donated fine dining experiences, including Erpingham House in Norwich, Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds, The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge, and The Oyster Inn in Butley.

Erpingham House in Norwich have also donated a dining experience - Credit: Erpingham House

Greene King will also deliver an Ice Breaker Land Rover Beer Truck so one lucky winner can enjoy a pub in your back garden or event with over 100 pints. There's also the chance to illuminate your event with a lighting installed by Dreamwave Group Colchester, and you can promote it with four half-page ads in the East Anglian Daily Times. Or perhaps enjoy a leisurely afternoon tea for two on a Lady Orwell river boat cruise.

A number of luxury breaks are up for grabs too, including a Suffolk Safari at four boutique inns courtesy of the Chestnut Group, a Morgan motor experience weekend at Ravenwood Hall, Milsoms Kesgrave Hall, Seckford Hall, and a special Haywain Eco-Lodge weekend at Flatford. Dress for the occasion with a Hicks & Brown Fedora hat and bag, along with vouchers from Clarkes of Walsham and Hoax.

Suffolk Safari, The Chestnut Group - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

As a nod to the region's artistic heritage, a number of works have also been donated by local artists including Lydia Brooks, Emma Connolly, and Ruth Simpson Birch. Bespoke furniture makers REH Kennedy Ipswich have also donated a handcrafted mini drinks bureau.

To view over 130 lots from across East Anglia and around the world, and to find out more about the charity, visit www.loveallauction.com