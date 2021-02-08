Promotion

Published: 3:51 PM February 8, 2021

Support Suffolk's vibrant independent business scene by shopping local. While some businesses may not physically be open at this time, many are offering takeaway, click and collect, and virtual services - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here in Suffolk, we’re so lucky to have such a wide variety of independent businesses that offer innovative and unique products and services. Now, in these trying times, it’s more important than ever to support our county’s selection of small businesses by branching away from big brands and shopping local.

We’ve rounded up a list of five independent businesses that you should have on your radar:





Ravenswood Fish and Chips

With three generations of fish and chip tradition behind it, Ravenswood Fish and Chips is a proud new member of the Ipswich community, serving delicious takeaways of the highest quality from its shop on Hening Avenue. Ravenswood Fish and Chips prides itself on its second-to-none customer service and extremely high cleanliness standards, promising to never compromise its family-run ethos.

For more information click here or call 01473 726769.

Enjoy delicious takeaway food from Ravenswood Fish and Chips - Credit: Ravenswood Fish and Chips

JM Restart

Need to maintain your work schedule while at home? JM Restart may be your answer. For over five years, Ipswich-based JM Restart has been providing residential and business customers with reliable and professional IT solutions. Offering services ranging from screen repairs to Office 365 packages, the team of engineers will ensure that IT will be the least of your worries, even through the most difficult times.

To find out more click here or call 01473 527430.

The engineers at JM Restart will help with all your IT issues, questions and queries. - Credit: JM Restart

Patmore Water Softeners

Family-run business Patmore Water Softeners has been selling drinking water products and water softeners for over 40 years. With a vast wealth of knowledge and experience on all matters to do with softening and purifying domestic water, the business has become one of the leading suppliers in the UK.

For more information click here or call the Ipswich branch on 01473 713600.

Say goodbye to hard water with help from Patmore Water Softeners - Credit: Patmore Water Softeners

Hollingsworth Store

Find everything from bakery goods and confectionary, to fresh meats and store-cupboard staples at Hollingsworth Store in Chelmondiston. All products are fresh and locally-sourced, and customers are invited to shop safely in store or to order online. The Hollingsworth Store is offering £5 off with a spend of £35 and over with code ‘EADT5’ online.

For more information click here.

Find all your essential groceries at Hollingsworth Store - Credit: Hollingsworth Store

Shika Shack

Have a night off and let the friendly team at Shika Shack cook your evening meal. Offering homemade pizzas, tasty curries, mouth-watering burgers, fresh salads and tempting pastas, there’s bound to be something to please every family member. Shika Shack covers all of your takeaway needs, and delivers to Sudbury, Hadleigh and the surrounding villages.

To find the full menu or to place an order click here or call 07512 463751.

Enjoy delicious takeout food from Shika Shack, including pizza, pasta, burgers and more - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



