News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

‘Impressive’ four-bed with farmland views for sale near Ipswich for £750k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:41 AM October 14, 2022
5 Meadow View in Bucklesham, near Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £750,000

5 Meadow View in Bucklesham, near Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £750,000 - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

A four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Bucklesham near Ipswich for £750,000, complete with farmland views and planning permission to create a new garage. 

A spokesperson for selling agents, Charles Wright Properties, describes the detached four-bed home as “impressive” and says it offers “superbly presented” accommodation, having been improved and extended to create a substantial family home. 

The property is positioned at the end of a private close of five other properties and borders farmland to the rear. It’s just five miles from Ipswich and around seven from Felixstowe. 

Stylish and modern garden room in a 4-bed home for sale in Bucklesham near Ipswich for £750,000

The property has been extended and offers stylish and modern living accommodation - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes an entrance hall, downstairs cloakroom and kitchen, complete with Shaker-style units and integrated appliances including a dishwasher and a Neff twin oven which sits under a six-ring gas hob. 

There is also a separate dining area, living room – with bifold doors out and into the garden – and snug, although this could also be used as a study, plus a garden room and separate utility space. 

The four bedrooms are located upstairs and include a dressing room and en suite to the master as well as a further en suite to the guest bedroom. The remaining two bedrooms are served by a family bathroom. 

View over surrounding farmland at 5 Meadow View, Bucklesham, which is for sale for £750,000 with Charles Wright Properties

As well as a good-sized garden the property enjoys farmland views - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

Outside there is off-road parking for up to three vehicles to the front of the house, and planning permission has been granted for an attached garage and driveway. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five years for ex-primary headteacher found with a million indecent images
  2. 2 The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
  3. 3 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?
  1. 4 Suffolk church in Detectorists series named one of BBC's most iconic places
  2. 5 Person dies after crash involving cyclist and several vehicles in Ipswich
  3. 6 Suffolk village is spared from 69 park homes as appeal is rejected
  4. 7 New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre
  5. 8 Jet2 flight diverts to Stansted Airport due to 'bomb threat'
  6. 9 Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware
  7. 10 'Hugely significant' giant warehouse by A14 gets the go-ahead

The gardens at the rear are mainly laid to lawn and include a number of shaped patios. At the southern boundary, there is a tiered area which offers lovely views over the neighbouring farmland. 

For more information, contact Charles Wright Properties. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
Meadow View Close, Bucklesham 
Guide price: £750,000 
Charles Wright Properties, 01394 446483 
www.charleswrightproperties.co.uk 

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to the East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Ipswich News
Suffolk
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

Painters Cafe run by Tracey Ramos and husband Alan has moved to a bigger premises PICTURE: CHARLOTT

Food and Drink

Popular town centre café takes over former pub 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham

Retail

'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A14

20-mile stretch of A14 in Suffolk to close next year as road resurfaced

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
st felix school

East Suffolk Council

55 homes on school playing field details agreed

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon