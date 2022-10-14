‘Impressive’ four-bed with farmland views for sale near Ipswich for £750k 

5 Meadow View in Bucklesham, near Suffolk, is for sale at a guide price of £750,000 - Credit: Charles Wright Properties

A four-bedroom home has come up for sale in Bucklesham near Ipswich for £750,000, complete with farmland views and planning permission to create a new garage.

A spokesperson for selling agents, Charles Wright Properties, describes the detached four-bed home as “impressive” and says it offers “superbly presented” accommodation, having been improved and extended to create a substantial family home.

The property is positioned at the end of a private close of five other properties and borders farmland to the rear. It’s just five miles from Ipswich and around seven from Felixstowe.

Accommodation is arranged over two floors and includes an entrance hall, downstairs cloakroom and kitchen, complete with Shaker-style units and integrated appliances including a dishwasher and a Neff twin oven which sits under a six-ring gas hob.

There is also a separate dining area, living room – with bifold doors out and into the garden – and snug, although this could also be used as a study, plus a garden room and separate utility space.

The four bedrooms are located upstairs and include a dressing room and en suite to the master as well as a further en suite to the guest bedroom. The remaining two bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Outside there is off-road parking for up to three vehicles to the front of the house, and planning permission has been granted for an attached garage and driveway.

The gardens at the rear are mainly laid to lawn and include a number of shaped patios. At the southern boundary, there is a tiered area which offers lovely views over the neighbouring farmland.

PROPERTY FACTS

Meadow View Close, Bucklesham

Guide price: £750,000

Charles Wright Properties, 01394 446483

www.charleswrightproperties.co.uk

