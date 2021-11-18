News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans have been submitted to turn four Belstead grain silos into holiday lets

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:30 PM November 18, 2021
A planning application has been submitted to turn these four grain silos in Belstead, Suffolk into a pair of Holiday Lets

A planning application has been submitted to turn these four grain silos in Belstead into a pair of holiday lets - Credit: Google Maps

Barn conversions are regularly seen in Suffolk, and are a good option for people seeking a spacious country home, with buckets of character. 

Converted water towers are less widespread, but are becoming more popular, offering almost unparalleled views of the surrounding landscapes.

Very few people, however, attempt to convert grain silos, their steel industrial bulk intimidating most, but not everyone:

Sarah Mindham bought a complex of four silos, in Belstead near Ipswich earlier in the year.

She said  "I looked at the silos when they first came onto the market, but they didn't have any land with them so I didn't go for them right away.

The plans for the Belstead Silos, in Suffolk, drawn up by KLH Architects will have wide windows overseeing the countryside

The plans drawn up by KLH architects will have wide windows overseeing the countryside - Credit: KLH Architects

"Then I think another person negotiated for some and then the deal fell through, because they were back on the market, with a little bit of land.

"I love things like this, I've done a chapel conversion in the past. We're going to make them into two holiday lets.

The silos at Belstead will have a kitchen diner, a living room, and a loo on the ground floor

The silos will have a kitchen diner, a living room, and a loo on the ground floor - Credit: KLH Architects

"They are going to have two bedrooms and two bathroom upstairs, and a kitchen, a lounge with a woodburner, and a loo downstairs.

"Will, the designer from KLH is amazing — when he sent me the plans I was so impressed, he has the same enthusiasm for the project that I do"

Upstairs, the silos at Belstead will have two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom

Upstairs, the silos will have two bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom - Credit: KLH Architects

Will Ludkin, the project's designer, said "It's a Suffolk take on a New York loft.

"The owners plan is to upcycle the building and turn it into something more useful.

"Grain silo conversions are more common in America, as part of the tiny house movement, but I'm unaware of many being undertaken in the UK.

"They're inherently strong structures until you start cutting holes in them, so they will require an internal support structure.

"Working with these structures could be quite difficult but we are lucky to have a client who sees this as an exciting challenge.

"We’ve tried to maximise the view across the adjacent fields and onto the woodland beyond, allowing the building users to observe native Suffolk wildlife."

The project is currently awaiting a planning decision from Babergh and Mid Suffolk council that will decide its fate. 
 

