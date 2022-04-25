Former Jamie Oliver restaurant that featured in Lovejoy hits the market

Jamie Oliver's former restaurant which appeared on Lovejoy is up for sale - Credit: Savills

A former restaurant owned by Jamie Oliver which featured in the television programme Lovejoy has come up for sale with a £1.075M price tag.

The four-bedroom home is set in the peaceful and semi-rural setting of Beazley End, around five miles north of the market town of Braintree.

The property has an interesting history having famously appeared in the 1992 TV series of Lovejoy, and again in 2006 when it was bought by the Fifteen Foundation - a charity run by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The restaurant owned by Oliver was called The Cock and closed down in 2008 and was converted into a private home in 2013 and renamed Lime Tree Cottage.

On the ground floor of the property there are four reception rooms as well as a large kitchen/breakfast room, a spacious utility room and a cellar.

The principal reception room is located to the side of the property and is a very large room with a further exposed chimney.

All four bedrooms are located on the first floor of the home with the master bedroom benefiting from a luxury white ensuite and dressing facilities.

Outside the property there is a garden which spans the width of the house.

Karl Manning, head of residential sales at Savills Essex, said: “Lime Tree Cottage is an absolutely gorgeous house which is beautifully presented in a peaceful, semi-rural setting.

"Thought to be more than 400 years old, the property has been thoughtfully converted from its former use as a public house – sympathetically combining contemporary finishes and stylish new additions such as exposed chrome pipework and solid oak doors with a wealth of period features to give it a traditional feel and plenty of character.”

