See inside 'charming' thatched cottage with £475,000 price tag
- Credit: Chapman Stickels
Take a look inside a "charming" thatched cottage in the Suffolk countryside that is on the market for £475,000.
Bridge Cottage can be found in Hitcham, a short distance from Ipswich and Needham Market, and has been listed by Chapman Stickels.
This "quintessential English country cottage" is situated in a "peaceful" setting and is accessed via a small bridge over a "picturesque" brook.
When setting foot in the home, the appeal begins with the entrance hall which is complete with storage and an exposed brick floor which leads to a family bathroom with a roll-top bath and surrounding wood panelling.
The sitting room contains a red brick fireplace with an original bread oven featured to one side, a large bressummer above and a log burner.
Further on inside the house, the "cosy" dining room has similar features to the sitting room and leads through to the kitchen with its solid oak worktops and quarry tiled floor.
Upstairs, a landing bedroom leads to the main bedroom with a dressing area, which boasts a vaulted ceiling and exposed timbers throughout with views over the garden and beyond.
The property underwent some renovation in 2018 with the thatch roof being restored and the boiler and oil tank being replaced.
Outside, the current owners have created an al fresco dining area in the garden and there is a useful outbuilding/workshop with electricity connected and off-road parking.
The home has "wonderful" countryside views and has a guide price of £475,000.