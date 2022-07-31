News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside 'charming' thatched cottage with £475,000 price tag

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 6:30 AM July 31, 2022
Bridge Cottage in Hitcham has gone on the market with a guide price of £475,000

Bridge Cottage in Hitcham has gone on the market with a guide price of £475,000 - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Take a look inside a "charming" thatched cottage in the Suffolk countryside that is on the market for £475,000.

Bridge Cottage can be found in Hitcham, a short distance from Ipswich and Needham Market, and has been listed by Chapman Stickels.

This "quintessential English country cottage" is situated in a "peaceful" setting and is accessed via a small bridge over a "picturesque" brook.

The home is accessed via a small bridge

The home is accessed via a small bridge - Credit: Chapman Stickels

When setting foot in the home, the appeal begins with the entrance hall which is complete with storage and an exposed brick floor which leads to a family bathroom with a roll-top bath and surrounding wood panelling.

The sitting area

The sitting area - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The sitting room contains a red brick fireplace with an original bread oven featured to one side, a large bressummer above and a log burner.

Bridge Cottage's living area features an exposed brick fireplace

Bridge Cottage's living area features an exposed brick fireplace - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Further on inside the house, the "cosy" dining room has similar features to the sitting room and leads through to the kitchen with its solid oak worktops and quarry tiled floor.

The view of the kitchen from the back door

The view of the kitchen from the back door - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Upstairs, a landing bedroom leads to the main bedroom with a dressing area, which boasts a vaulted ceiling and exposed timbers throughout with views over the garden and beyond.

The bedroom features exposed beams

The bedroom features exposed beams - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The dressing area upstairs

The dressing area upstairs - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out
  2. 2 Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof
  1. 4 Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February
  2. 5 Firefighters tackling blaze in 70-acre field in west Suffolk
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Bolton draw
  4. 7 Rare chance to buy a thriving estate with its own 'town' near Ipswich
  5. 8 Long-running plans for 64 homes in Suffolk village refused
  6. 9 Field fire breaks out in village near Ipswich
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 1-1 Bolton Wanderers: Blues must settle for a point on opening day

The property underwent some renovation in 2018 with the thatch roof being restored and the boiler and oil tank being replaced.

Outside, the current owners have created an al fresco dining area in the garden and there is a useful outbuilding/workshop with electricity connected and off-road parking.

The garden has an al fresco dining area as well as views of the Suffolk countryside

The garden has an al fresco dining area as well as views of the Suffolk countryside - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The home has "wonderful" countryside views and has a guide price of £475,000.

Needham Market News

Don't Miss

Pictures taken from the scene of the fire in Groton

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk field left scorched after huge fire breaks out

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. arrives at Royal Air

Updated

F-22s land at RAF Lakenheath before joining NATO's European 'Air Shield'

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks and fairground

Bonfire Night

Future in doubt for one of Suffolk's largest fireworks displays

Dolly Carter

person
Audrey Cura and her dog Biscuit

Woodland

Woman suffered double leg-break after dog collision in Suffolk forest

Dolly Carter

person