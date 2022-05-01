See inside 'stylishly comfortable' £1.825m home with own sauna room

See inside this beautiful six-bedroom Bury St Edmunds property on the market for £1.825million - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this stunning £1.825million Bury St Edmunds home which has its own sauna room.

The six-bedroom home has been fully renovated to a very high standard by its current owners.

The Grade II listed property has retained many of its period features including high ceilings, full-height sash windows with shutters, decorative cornicing and a combination of tiled, wooden floors.

The large kitchen in the Bury St Edmunds property - Credit: Savills

Most of the ground floor rooms benefit from underground heating - Credit: Savills

The home is laid out across four floors and the majority of the ground floor benefits from underground heating.

The generously sized kitchen/breakfast/sitting room is located on the ground floor and benefits from bespoke wooden base and wall mounted units, a large island and handcrafted full height storage cabinets.

Beyond the kitchen lies the dining room with wood burning stove and at the rear of the house is the fabulously, well-proportioned drawing room which also has a wood-burning stove.

The sauna in the downstairs bathroom of the Bury St Edmunds property - Credit: Savills

One of the three receptions rooms in the home - Credit: Savills

The downstairs family bathroom also benefits from a sauna room.

A third reception room, which is currently being used as a study by the current owners can also be found on the ground floor.

Three of the six bedrooms are on the first floor and can be accessed by an elegant sweeping staircase.

One of the six-bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The property also has four bathrooms - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom looks out onto the garden from a stair balcony and has handcrafted built-in wardrobes and shoe cupboards as well an en suite which has a roll-top bath, shower and is accessible from the principal bedroom and landing.

A further staircase rises to the second floor to three further double bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchenette and cloakroom.

There is access at the rear of the second floor to an external staircase, giving an incoming purchaser the option of using part of the second floor as annexe accommodation.

The property is laid out across four floors - Credit: Savills

It is believed the home was first built in the 18th century - Credit: Savills

Access to the property is gained via electric gates.

Outside the property there is an attractive topiary garden, water feature and wide terrace with a large heated parasol, perfect for al fresco dining.

Property agent at Savills, Katy Stephenson said: "The Old Vicarage provides stylishly comfortable 21st century living within a stunningly beautiful house.

"A hidden gem, placed in the town centre within its secluded garden."

One of the reception rooms is currently being used a study by the current owners - Credit: Savills

The living room - Credit: Savills



