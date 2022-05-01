See inside 'stylishly comfortable' £1.825m home with own sauna room
- Credit: Savills
Take a look around this stunning £1.825million Bury St Edmunds home which has its own sauna room.
The six-bedroom home has been fully renovated to a very high standard by its current owners.
The Grade II listed property has retained many of its period features including high ceilings, full-height sash windows with shutters, decorative cornicing and a combination of tiled, wooden floors.
The home is laid out across four floors and the majority of the ground floor benefits from underground heating.
The generously sized kitchen/breakfast/sitting room is located on the ground floor and benefits from bespoke wooden base and wall mounted units, a large island and handcrafted full height storage cabinets.
Beyond the kitchen lies the dining room with wood burning stove and at the rear of the house is the fabulously, well-proportioned drawing room which also has a wood-burning stove.
The downstairs family bathroom also benefits from a sauna room.
Most Read
- 1 Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes
- 2 Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration
- 3 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road
- 4 Matchday Recap: Norwood completes scoring in Town rout
- 5 Café and store plans held up by highways objection
- 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 Charlton win
- 7 Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
- 8 New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following 4-0 Charlton win
- 10 'Nice to send fans off feeling positive' - McKenna on 4-0 Charlton win
A third reception room, which is currently being used as a study by the current owners can also be found on the ground floor.
Three of the six bedrooms are on the first floor and can be accessed by an elegant sweeping staircase.
The principal bedroom looks out onto the garden from a stair balcony and has handcrafted built-in wardrobes and shoe cupboards as well an en suite which has a roll-top bath, shower and is accessible from the principal bedroom and landing.
A further staircase rises to the second floor to three further double bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchenette and cloakroom.
There is access at the rear of the second floor to an external staircase, giving an incoming purchaser the option of using part of the second floor as annexe accommodation.
Access to the property is gained via electric gates.
Outside the property there is an attractive topiary garden, water feature and wide terrace with a large heated parasol, perfect for al fresco dining.
Property agent at Savills, Katy Stephenson said: "The Old Vicarage provides stylishly comfortable 21st century living within a stunningly beautiful house.
"A hidden gem, placed in the town centre within its secluded garden."