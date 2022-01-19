Lucky holiday home winners Mark and Janet Vinnicombe, pictured with Justin Ettridge of Richardson's (left) and Debbie Noye from Archant (right) at Richardson's Hemsby Beach Holiday Park - Credit: Steve Adams

"We've never won anything as exciting as this."

Delighted words from happy winners Janet and Mark Vinnicombe, who have won themselves the chance of non-stop holidays on the Norfolk coast.

They were among more than five thousand entrants who collected 40 tokens featured in newspapers across East Anglia, to enter the competition to win a holiday home to call their own for a year at Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park.

Their names were picked from the hat, and they couldn't be happier.

"We are thrilled. It was a great surprise – we've never won anything like this," said Mark.

The couple, from Ipswich, entered the competition run by Archant with Richardson’s Concierge at the Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, as they know and love the area.

"We love the Norfolk coast, and Hemsby is such a good spot with a lovely beach, lots to do and so much to visit nearby. We do know that part of the world quite well and there is plenty to see and do," said Mark.

They enjoy spotting seals and were delighted to see one watching them from the sea when they visited Hemsby and Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park to explore the park and receive their prize. They were bowled over by facilities at the holiday centre and their prize – a year's ownership of a six-berth Mistral Holiday Home with open-plan living and use of the park's facilities.

"There's so much space – the whole setting is so nice with the pool, restaurants and wellbeing space," said Mark.

Janet added that they thoroughly enjoy travelling and staycations, visiting everywhere from Norfolk and Buckinghamshire to Scotland and Somerset in the past year or so. She can't wait to make their first stay when the park opens for the season at the end of February.

She works in a bank and Mark in the office of a flooring wholesaler, so visits will be around time off, and they are planning to offer holidays to friends and family too.

Mark said: "It's only 90 minutes from us. We'll be able to do long weekends and lots of stays."

Janet used to live in Wymondham, so is hoping to catch up with old friends too. "It's so exciting," she added.

Justin Ettridge, park and customer experience manager for Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, said offering exclusive use of holiday homes to owners was a new venture for the park, where thousands of families rent a holiday home for a few days or more each year.

"Hemsby is a fantastic place to come and many people stay here three or four or more times a year and have asked us about investing in a holiday home," he said.

"It is an exciting venture for us and we hope to have many more owners enjoying the park and the beach and countryside here. It's about making the most of now, investing time and spending it how they want. Owners have their holiday home and can come here as often as they like."

Richardson's Concierge was delighted to offer the prize, Justin added, adding that he hoped Janet and Mark would enjoy the year long holiday home owner experience.

"We're hoping they will visit and bring their friends and family and share the enjoyment of staying here and all that the park and this area have to offer, from the coast and countryside to the Broads National Park."

