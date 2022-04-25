News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Converted chapel with huge stained glass window on sale for £825k

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:22 PM April 25, 2022
This impressive former Methodist Chapel near Newmarket is on the market with Jackson Stops

A former Methodist chapel near Newmarket is on the market with Jackson-Stops

A former Methodist chapel near Newmarket with a huge stained glass window is on the market for £825,000.

The property, located in Newmarket Road in Moulton, has five bedrooms and is being listed with Jackson-Stops.

Split over two floors, the property is dominated by a stained glass double-height window which is visible from the landing upstairs and the open plan living space downstairs. 

The front of the chapel has an impressive double-level stained glass window

The front of the former chapel has a stained glass window

The modern double aspect kitchen has an island unit with built-in storage, a granite, glass and steel countertop and French doors to the garden. 

The living room benefits from triple aspect windows and is home to a spiral staircase to the first floor. 

The modern kitchen has three ovens and two sinks

The modern kitchen has three ovens and two sinks

The living room contains the spiral staircase leading upstairs 

The living room contains the spiral staircase leading upstairs

Upstairs, the landing functions as a small second sitting room, with the space continuing to be dominated by the vast stained glass window. 

The property's five bedrooms, which all have high vaulted ceilings, and two bathrooms are on the first floor.

The principle bedroom has exposed beams as well as an en suite with a jacuzzi bath.

There is parking for several cars outside the property and the garden is secluded with flower beds and mature trees. 

The garden contains an expansive garage, lawn, flowerbeds, a patio, and some mature trees

The garden has a garage, lawn, flower beds, a patio, and some mature trees

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Moulton,

Guide Price: £825,000,

Jackson Stops, 01638816029, www.jackson-stops.co.uk/


