Converted chapel with huge stained glass window on sale for £825k

A former Methodist chapel near Newmarket with a huge stained glass window is on the market for £825,000.

The property, located in Newmarket Road in Moulton, has five bedrooms and is being listed with Jackson-Stops.

Split over two floors, the property is dominated by a stained glass double-height window which is visible from the landing upstairs and the open plan living space downstairs.

The modern double aspect kitchen has an island unit with built-in storage, a granite, glass and steel countertop and French doors to the garden.

The living room benefits from triple aspect windows and is home to a spiral staircase to the first floor.

Upstairs, the landing functions as a small second sitting room, with the space continuing to be dominated by the vast stained glass window.

The property's five bedrooms, which all have high vaulted ceilings, and two bathrooms are on the first floor.

The principle bedroom has exposed beams as well as an en suite with a jacuzzi bath.

There is parking for several cars outside the property and the garden is secluded with flower beds and mature trees.

PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Moulton,

Guide Price: £825,000,

Jackson Stops, 01638816029, www.jackson-stops.co.uk/



