Listed home in former Hadleigh pub is for sale for just over half a million

Published: 4:30 PM October 21, 2021

This former pub of Hadleigh high street, now converted into a family home, is for sale for over half a million - Credit: Carter Jonas

A Grade II* listed pub, which is now a family home, has come up for sale in Hadleigh for £550,000.

The property on Hadleigh High Street is for sale with Carter Jonas and is a real treat for budding historians.

It spans three architectural styles - originating in the Tudor period and then further improved and extended in the Georgian and Victorian eras - and is packed full of original features, including an oak-panelled entrance hall which welcomes you in as soon as you step inside.

The sitting/dining room is a particular highlight, featuring a magnificent Tudor ceiling, complete with pargeting - a decorative plasterwork technique, which is specific to Suffolk and Essex - as well as a bay window, exposed timbers and a large inglenook fireplace, which houses a wood-burning stove.

Inside the sitting/dining room, which features decorative plasterwork - Credit: Carter Jonas

The sitting room has Tudor panelling and plasterwork on the ceiling - typical of Suffolk properties at the time - Credit: Carter Jonas

The dining area was extended in the Georgian period, which is noticeable by its less ornate ceiling, and is a particularly cosy space, with a small brick inglenook fireplace and exposed timbers.

You may also want to watch:

Beyond this there is the kitchen/breakfast room, which is fully fitted. It includes an integrated fridge, freezer, dishwasher, sink and oven, complete with a five-ring gas hob. Next door, there is also a utility room, which doubles as a cloakroom, and offers plenty of extra storage under the stairs.

The living room is on the opposite side of the house and has a number of distinctive period features, including a beautiful arched fireplace, dating to the Victorian period, and exposed floorboards, which add lots of character. The doorframes - and the trims around them - are more Georgian in style.

The living room leads into another, smaller room at the rear of the house, which has a magnificent curved window, letting in lots of natural light, and an oak panelled wall. It's currently used as a games room - complete with a bar - but would also make a lovely office or study.



The first floor can either be accessed by a spiral staircase in the living/dining room or by a staircase from the kitchen, which goes directly into the fourth bedroom.

Inside the living room, which has several Georgian and Victorian features - Credit: Carter Jonas

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Carter Jonas

All of the bedrooms are well-proportioned and served by a family bathroom. The master bedroom sits at the front of the house and includes plumbing plumbing for an en suite, or perhaps a walk-in dressing room. Bedroom four is already fitted with its own small cloakroom.

The property also offers generous storage space in the attic, which spans the whole width and length of the building.

To the rear of the property there is an enclosed courtyard garden, which comprises a patio, shingle and a large garden shed.

Contact Carter Jonas for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

High Street, Hadleigh

Guide price: £550,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 844285, www.carterjonas.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.