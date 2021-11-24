News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this pretty pink home for sale for over half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:45 PM November 24, 2021
Substantial pastel pink family home in Dennington, Suffolk, which is for sale for £575,000

Cosmos, Dennington, is for sale at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

A detached family home with a pretty pink exterior has come up for sale in the centre of a popular Suffolk village.

Cosmos in Dennington, near Framlingham, is on the market at a guide price of £575,000. 

Its current owners have lived at the property since 2009 and have continued to improve it - including replacing the windows and doors with energy-efficient alternatives in 2014.

The boiler and water softener have also been replaced; the cloakroom, bathroom and en suite shower room all refurbished and new kitchen work surfaces have also been fitted. The property also benefits from zone-controlled underfloor heating.

Large sitting room with feature brick hearth in a 4-bed house for sale in Dennington, Suffolk

The sitting room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Large sitting room in a 4-bed house for sale in Dennington near Framlingham in Suffolk

The sitting room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Large timber-framed dining room in a 4-bed house for sale in Dennington near Framlingham, Suffolk

The dining room, which has a door out on to the patio - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Modern country style kitchen/breakfast room in a family home for sale in Dennington, Suffolk

The kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room and garden room on the ground floor, as well as a large kitchen/breakfast room and a separate utility space. There is also a study and a ground-floor cloakroom.

The property's four bedrooms are located upstairs and include a spacious master with en suite shower room. The second bedroom also enjoys lovely views towards the neighbouring St Mary's Church.

Also on this floor is a family bathroom, complete with P-shaped bath and a heated towel rail.

Large twin room in Cosmos, a four-bed family home for sale near Framlingham

Another of the bedrooms - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Large fitted bathroom with P-shaped bath in a 4-bed family home for sale in Dennington, Suffolk

The family bathroom - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Bedroom with timber detailing in this 4-bed house for sale in Dennington near Framlingham, Suffolk

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Large fitted wardrobes in a huge double bedroom at a property in Dennington, Suffolk, which is for sale

The master bedroom - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers
  2. 2 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham
  1. 4 'So excited' - new Crafty Cookie shop set to open in Stowmarket
  2. 5 'She was the glue' - Family's loving tribute to devoted mum Netty
  3. 6 'Far better than us... they are something we aspire to be' - Cook on Rotherham loss
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham: Millers comfortably beat Blues yet again
  5. 8 Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award
  6. 9 Missing Bury St Edmunds man found safe and well
  7. 10 Thieves break in to Aldeburgh's RNLI station and Jubilee Hall

Outside, Cosmos sits in a generous plot which extends to almost 0.4 acres and includes a large gravel driveway and a detached double garage.

The majority of the gardens are south and west-facing, located to the side and rear, and benefit from lots of sun throughout the day. They are generally laid to lawn but also include well-stocked borders, a raised pond and a vegetable garden. 

A large stone patio can also be accessed from the dining room and makes a lovely spot for al fresco dining.

The rear of Cosmos, a 4-bed family home in Dennington, Suffolk, which is for sale

The property sits in a plot of around 0.4 acres - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

Large lawn garden with raised pond in the centre at this 4-bed home for sale in Dennington, Suffolk

The garden features a pond and a patio - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

For more information, contact Clarke and Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS
Badingham Road, Dennington
Guide price: £575,000
Clarke and Simpson, 01728 724200,
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

person
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

East Suffolk Council

Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon