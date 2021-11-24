See inside this pretty pink home for sale for over half a million
- Credit: Clarke and Simpson
A detached family home with a pretty pink exterior has come up for sale in the centre of a popular Suffolk village.
Cosmos in Dennington, near Framlingham, is on the market at a guide price of £575,000.
Its current owners have lived at the property since 2009 and have continued to improve it - including replacing the windows and doors with energy-efficient alternatives in 2014.
The boiler and water softener have also been replaced; the cloakroom, bathroom and en suite shower room all refurbished and new kitchen work surfaces have also been fitted. The property also benefits from zone-controlled underfloor heating.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room and garden room on the ground floor, as well as a large kitchen/breakfast room and a separate utility space. There is also a study and a ground-floor cloakroom.
The property's four bedrooms are located upstairs and include a spacious master with en suite shower room. The second bedroom also enjoys lovely views towards the neighbouring St Mary's Church.
Also on this floor is a family bathroom, complete with P-shaped bath and a heated towel rail.
Outside, Cosmos sits in a generous plot which extends to almost 0.4 acres and includes a large gravel driveway and a detached double garage.
The majority of the gardens are south and west-facing, located to the side and rear, and benefit from lots of sun throughout the day. They are generally laid to lawn but also include well-stocked borders, a raised pond and a vegetable garden.
A large stone patio can also be accessed from the dining room and makes a lovely spot for al fresco dining.
For more information, contact Clarke and Simpson.
PROPERTY FACTS
Badingham Road, Dennington
Guide price: £575,000
Clarke and Simpson, 01728 724200,
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
