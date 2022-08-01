See inside 'wonderfully spacious' £950k home in 'desirable' Suffolk village

This home in Dallinghoo, near Woodbridge, has gone on the market with a guide price of £955,000 - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Take a look inside this "wonderfully spacious" home in a "desirable" Suffolk village which has gone on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

Found in the village of Dallinghoo, Avondale is a five-bedroom detached property set in grounds of 1.37 acres.

The home is just four miles from Woodbridge in east Suffolk and is surrounded by the Suffolk countryside.

Built in the 1960s, the house has been extended and improved over the years to create what is now a "tremendously versatile property".

On the ground floor, there is an open plan kitchen/dining room which contains a double hob electric Aga and tiled flooring.

There is also a music room, large sitting room and study downstairs alongside the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and a cloak/shower room.

Upstairs, there are three further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

According to estate agents Clarke & Simpson, the large attic could also be used for further accommodation.

Outside, Avondale features a studio which has been converted to provide work-from-home facilities.

The westerly facing garden also holds a summerhouse, workshop, store room, treehouse, orchard and a paddock with a former stable and store.

The property is listed by Clarke & Simpson and has a guide price of £950,000.