News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

See inside 'wonderfully spacious' £950k home in 'desirable' Suffolk village

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 6:30 AM August 1, 2022
This home in Dallinghoo, near Woodbridge, has gone on the market with a guide price of £955,000 

This home in Dallinghoo, near Woodbridge, has gone on the market with a guide price of £955,000 - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Take a look inside this "wonderfully spacious" home in a "desirable" Suffolk village which has gone on the market with a guide price of £950,000.

Found in the village of Dallinghoo, Avondale is a five-bedroom detached property set in grounds of 1.37 acres.

The home is just four miles from Woodbridge in east Suffolk and is surrounded by the Suffolk countryside.

The home has been extended and improved since it was built in the 1960s

The home has been extended and improved since it was built in the 1960s - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Built in the 1960s, the house has been extended and improved over the years to create what is now a "tremendously versatile property".

On the ground floor, there is an open plan kitchen/dining room which contains a double hob electric Aga and tiled flooring.

The kitchen contains an Aga and access to the garden

The kitchen contains an Aga and access to the garden - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The living room features large windows with views to the surrounding grounds

The living room features large windows with views to the surrounding grounds - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

There is also a music room, large sitting room and study downstairs alongside the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a second bedroom and a cloak/shower room.

One of the bedrooms in Avondale

One of the bedrooms in Avondale - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Upstairs, there are three further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk's farm reservoirs run dry as July heatwave takes it toll
  2. 2 Stu says: Six observations after Bolton draw
  3. 3 'Frightening' moment single spark turns into field fire menacing cottages
  1. 4 Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag
  2. 5 Person airlifted to hospital after crash leaves car on its roof
  3. 6 See inside 'charming' thatched cottage with £475,000 price tag
  4. 7 Plans submitted for 6 homes in south Suffolk village
  5. 8 Long-running plans for 64 homes in Suffolk village refused
  6. 9 'They're a really good team' - Bolton boss praises Town
  7. 10 Body found in pond confirmed to be man missing since February

According to estate agents Clarke & Simpson, the large attic could also be used for further accommodation.

The Studio at Avondale

The Studio at Avondale - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Outside, Avondale features a studio which has been converted to provide work-from-home facilities.

Avondale garden

Avondale garden - Credit: Clarke & SImpson

The westerly facing garden also holds a summerhouse, workshop, store room, treehouse, orchard and a paddock with a former stable and store.

The property is listed by Clarke & Simpson and has a guide price of £950,000.

Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Marcus Harness on his Ipswich debut against Bolton at Portman Road

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-1 draw with Bolton played out

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Louise Clark has opened a new bakery called The Cake Bench in Framlingham.

'A dream come true': Cake shop set to open doors in Suffolk town

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Ellingford died at an address in Chelmsford earlier this week

Family left 'heartbroken' after dad dies from serious injuries at home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Land off Stoke Road, Thorndon, that is the site of the plans for 20 homes.

Planning

Green light for 20 homes plan in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon