See inside 'absolutely superb' property with stunning views of Dedham Vale
- Credit: Savills
Take a look around this exceptional detached property which comes with an excellent two-bedroom annexe in one of East Anglia's prettiest villages.
The property, which is on the market for £1,995,000 is situated in Dedham, with stunning views of the Dedham Vale.
The five-bedroom property, which is set in around 1.38 acres of land flows magnificently with its open plan layout.
First built in 1910 the home has been superbly remodelled and renovated to create an impressive, modern family home.
One of the five reception rooms has an amazing view of the garden with slide open doors leading to a generous patio.
The master bedroom in the property has its own dressing room, en-suite and balcony.
The property also benefits from a stunning two-bedroom annexe that has its own kitchen and generous reception room.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham
- 2 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
- 3 Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail
- 4 'It was an absolutely shocking performance' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at Accrington
- 5 7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021
- 6 Single mother caught drink-driving with son, 9, in the car
- 7 Plans for over 150 new homes narrowly given the go-ahead
- 8 Former taxi driver jailed for more than seven years for raping Suffolk schoolgirl
- 9 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Accrington loss
- 10 Man exposes himself in woodland
Property agents have said that the annexe could be ideal for family and friends, or subject to planning permission it could be integrated into the house.
Property agent Alexander McNab said: "The Willows is an absolutely superb property, on a quiet road, in a fabulous part of the word.
"The views over the Dedham Vale are wonderful."