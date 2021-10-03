See inside 'absolutely superb' property with stunning views of Dedham Vale

Published: 8:00 AM October 3, 2021

Take a look around this exceptional detached property which comes with an excellent two-bedroom annexe in one of East Anglia's prettiest villages.

The property, which is on the market for £1,995,000 is situated in Dedham, with stunning views of the Dedham Vale.

The five-bedroom property, which is set in around 1.38 acres of land flows magnificently with its open plan layout.

The renovated property has a stunning open plan layout - Credit: Savills

First built in 1910 the home has been superbly remodelled and renovated to create an impressive, modern family home.

One of the five reception rooms has an amazing view of the garden with slide open doors leading to a generous patio.

One of the five reception rooms inside the property - Credit: Savills

The master bedroom in the property has its own dressing room, en-suite and balcony.

The property also benefits from a stunning two-bedroom annexe that has its own kitchen and generous reception room.

The property has five bedrooms - Credit: Savills

Property agents have said that the annexe could be ideal for family and friends, or subject to planning permission it could be integrated into the house.

Property agent Alexander McNab said: "The Willows is an absolutely superb property, on a quiet road, in a fabulous part of the word.

To the rear of the property is a delightful, spacious yet low-maintenance lawn garden - Credit: Savills

"The views over the Dedham Vale are wonderful."