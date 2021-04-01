News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family home in 'the best place to live in East Anglia' on sale for £800k

person

Nicola Warren

Published: 9:00 AM April 1, 2021    Updated: 9:38 AM April 1, 2021
The rear of a white house a table and chairs on a patio as well as a tree and shrubs

The Woodbridge property has bi-fold doors and French doors into the garden - Credit: Fine & Country

A five-bedroom family home is on the market in Woodbridge, a town recently named the best place to live in the East of England

The property is located on Old Barrack Road in the heart of Woodbridge, close to schools and other amenities. 

The detached house, which is listed at a guide price of £800,000, was built in 1937 and has been extended three times since then. 

Most recently, the property has undergone major refurbishments and has a modern interior. 

The ground floor features a porch, entrance hall, sitting room and open plan family room opening to the adjacent kitchen/dining room with built-in pantry. There is also a side lobby, utility room, ground floor bedroom/reception room, shower room and dual aspect office/music room benefitting from roof lights and French doors opening to the garden.  

The bespoke Neptune kitchen features Silestone (Quartz) work surfaces incorporating a breakfast bar and is equipped with an integral dishwasher, induction hob, electric oven, combination oven, American style fridge/freezer and a wide variety of storage including a fitted wine rack, larder and pantry cupboards. Bifold doors open to the rear garden. 

A dining table with a bunch of tulips on in the foreground, a breakfast bar and bi-fold doors beyond

The kitchen/dining room in the Old Barrack Road property - Credit: Fine & Country

On the first floor, there’s a dual aspect master bedroom with built-in cupboards and en suite shower room, two double bedrooms with built-in cupboards, a single bedroom and a modern family bathroom. The en-suite shower room and bathroom both benefit from underfloor heating. 

Outside the front of the property, the pea shingle drive offers access for two cars, with the potential for additional parking, and there are well-stocked flower and shrub borders enclosed by hedged boundaries. There is also pedestrian access down the left-hand side of the property with a gate leading to the enclosed rear garden. 

A detached house with five windows, a porch and a front door, and pea shingle driveway

The house currently offers parking for two vehicles - Credit: Fine & Country

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a circular patio area and decked terrace at the back of the house. A well-stocked flower and shrub border lies between the patio and lawn, with flower beds to the left-hand boundary. The rear garden is enclosed by fenced and hedged boundaries and there is also a large shed with an adjacent shingle terrace. 


Contact Fine and Country for more details. 


PROPERTY FACTS 

Old Barrack Road, Woodbridge  

Guide price: £800,000 

Fine & Country, 01394 446007, www.fineandcountry.com 

