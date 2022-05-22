Udderly brilliant! 'Cow Shed' in Suffolk is one of Airbnb's most unique stays

The Cow Shed, near Framlingham, is available to rent on Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb

This cow-themed shed on a farm near Framlingham has been included in Airbnb's list of the most unique places to stay.

The holiday rental platform has named the Cow Shed at Easton Farm Park in its new OMG! category, which features a range of bizarre and unique properties available to rent.

Simply named the Cow Shed, the east Suffolk rental has been described as "a mix between camping, glamping and a caravan" on a "clean and quiet farm park".

It can house up to four people with a ground-floor double bed and a three-quarter bed above.

It is available for about £100 a night, with entry to Easton Farm Park included in the price.