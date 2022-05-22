News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Udderly brilliant! 'Cow Shed' in Suffolk is one of Airbnb's most unique stays

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM May 22, 2022
The Cow Shed, near Woodbridge, is available to rent on Airbnb

The Cow Shed, near Framlingham, is available to rent on Airbnb - Credit: Airbnb

This cow-themed shed on a farm near Framlingham has been included in Airbnb's list of the most unique places to stay.

The holiday rental platform has named the Cow Shed at Easton Farm Park in its new OMG! category, which features a range of bizarre and unique properties available to rent.

Daisy, as the shed is known, is at Easton Farm Park in east Suffolk

Daisy, as the shed is known, is at Easton Farm Park in east Suffolk - Credit: Airbnb

Simply named the Cow Shed, the east Suffolk rental has been described as "a mix between camping, glamping and a caravan" on a "clean and quiet farm park".

Staying in the Suffolk cow shed can cost about £100 a night

Staying in the shed can cost about £100 a night - Credit: Airbnb

It can house up to four people with a ground-floor double bed and a three-quarter bed above.

Airbnb says up to four guests can stay in the shed

Airbnb says up to four guests can stay in the shed - Credit: Airbnb

It is available for about £100 a night, with entry to Easton Farm Park included in the price.

Framlingham News

Don't Miss

Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Suffolk Live News

Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Duck & Teapot at Needham Lake has opened for the first time today

Suffolk Live News

'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast. Picture

Ed Sheeran

'We are both in love' - Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
SET Saxmundham School has been downgraded from 'good' to 'inadequate'

School apologises for GCSE paper error as it falls to inadequate

Dominic Bareham

person