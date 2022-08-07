See inside £1.5m north Suffolk farmhouse surrounded by a moat
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
This six-bedroom farmhouse in north Suffolk that is surrounded by a moat has been listed for sale.
Marketed with a price tag of £1.5million, Moat Farm, as the property is known, can be found to the south of the village of Fressingfield.
It is set in almost nine acres of land and is close to amenities including a pub, bakery, butchers', medical centre, village hall and convenience store.
The home, which is believed to be Grade II-listed, also has transport links to the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich, with trains to London from the railway station in Diss.
Moat Farm is up for sale with Clarke & Simpson, which described the property as being "in a wonderful rural position" in north Suffolk.
PROPERTY FACTS
Storeys Lane, Fressingfield
Guide price: £1.5million
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
