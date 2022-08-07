See inside £1.5m north Suffolk farmhouse surrounded by a moat

The Fressingfield home is surrounded by a moat - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

This six-bedroom farmhouse in north Suffolk that is surrounded by a moat has been listed for sale.

Marketed with a price tag of £1.5million, Moat Farm, as the property is known, can be found to the south of the village of Fressingfield.

The home comes with six bedrooms and almost nine acres of land - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

It is set in almost nine acres of land and is close to amenities including a pub, bakery, butchers', medical centre, village hall and convenience store.

An aerial shot of the north Suffolk home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The home, which is believed to be Grade II-listed, also has transport links to the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich, with trains to London from the railway station in Diss.

The property has a price tag of £1.5m - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Moat Farm is up for sale with Clarke & Simpson, which described the property as being "in a wonderful rural position" in north Suffolk.

Inside the home being marketed by Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The home is believed to be Grade II-listed - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS

Storeys Lane, Fressingfield

Guide price: £1.5million

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200

www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

