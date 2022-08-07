News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside £1.5m north Suffolk farmhouse surrounded by a moat

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM August 7, 2022
The Fressingfield home is surrounded by a moat

The Fressingfield home is surrounded by a moat - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

This six-bedroom farmhouse in north Suffolk that is surrounded by a moat has been listed for sale.

Marketed with a price tag of £1.5million, Moat Farm, as the property is known, can be found to the south of the village of Fressingfield.

The home comes with six bedrooms and almost nine acres of land

The home comes with six bedrooms and almost nine acres of land - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

It is set in almost nine acres of land and is close to amenities including a pub, bakery, butchers', medical centre, village hall and convenience store.

An aerial shot of the north Suffolk home

An aerial shot of the north Suffolk home - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The home, which is believed to be Grade II-listed, also has transport links to the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich, with trains to London from the railway station in Diss.

The Suffolk property has a price tag of £1.5m

The property has a price tag of £1.5m - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

Moat Farm is up for sale with Clarke & Simpson, which described the property as being "in a wonderful rural position" in north Suffolk.

Inside the home being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Inside the home being marketed by Clarke & Simpson - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

The home is believed to be Grade II-listed

The home is believed to be Grade II-listed - Credit: Rufus Owen/Full Aspect

PROPERTY FACTS

Storeys Lane, Fressingfield
Guide price: £1.5million
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200
www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

