Former water mill nestled in over seven acres is for sale for £1.5m

A former water mill nestled in over seven acres of grounds has come up for sale in Long Melford at a guide price of £1.5m.

The unlisted property, for sale with David Burr, offers six bedrooms and almost 900m of exclusive river frontage. It also comes with several outbuildings which could be developed.

Inside, the property is full of character. It features exposed timbers and chimney breasts in the sitting room and snug, which could also be used as a study.

The former mill house is unlisted but still packed with period features - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

Inside the farmhouse-style kitchen - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

The dining area - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

The dining room is well-proportioned and offers plenty of space for a large table and chairs, as well as beautiful views over the grounds.

The kitchen/breakfast room has been finished in a traditional 'farmhouse-style', with pamment flooring and matching Shaker-style units throughout, as well as granite work surfaces and a 'pie crust' double Belfast sink. It also includes a large electric AGA set within a red brick chimney breast, space for a large American-style fridge freezer and a separate pantry.

Other useful rooms on the ground floor include a utility and boot room, laundry room, cloakroom and shower room, most of which feature quarry-tiled floors.

The sitting room - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

The property is approached over a bridge - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

Outbuildings include a substantial brick and flint barn which could be converted - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

Upstairs the landing takes in beautiful views over open countryside and gives access to the loft as well as the main bedrooms.

The master bedroom is a good-sized double and offers stunning views over the grounds, including the mill pond. It features its own cast iron fireplace and two fitted wardrobes which sit either side of the chimney breast.

Four further bedrooms are located on this floor and all are served by a family bathroom, which includes a corner bath with tiled surround and twin wash basins and vanity suites. It is also big enough to be sub-divided and one side converted into an en suite, if required, subject to the necessary planning consents.

The grounds of around 7.5 acres include extensive areas of lawn - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

The property comes with several outbuildings - some of which could be converted - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

Surrounded by fields - Credit: David Burr Estate Agents

The loft has been converted into a sixth bedroom or hobbies room and provides ample storage as well as far-reaching views over the grounds, which extend to around seven and a half acres.

The property is approached by a single-track driveway which meanders through countryside and woodland and across a bridge, where the driveway cuts through an attractive brick and flint wall and into a private yet spacious courtyard.



Several outbuildings are included in the sale such as a large brick and flint barn, which a spokesperson for David Burr describes as "a magnificent structure with development potential". Also included is a storage barn, tractor shed, stable block, several loose bays, three stores and a double garage and workshop.



Elsewhere a formal garden is enclosed by mature hedging and brick and flint walls, and a lovely flagstone terrace runs the width of the property.

The rest of the grounds feature expansive sweeping lawns, a fenced vegetable garden and a natural pond, as well as wonderful open views and approximately 890m of frontage along the River Glem.



PROPERTY FACTS

Long Melford, Sudbury

Guide price: £1,500,000

David Burr, 01787 720021

www.davidburr.co.uk

