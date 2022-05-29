'Fantastic' chance to bring community pub back to life
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A former west Suffolk pub with a long leasehold is set to go under the hammer at auction with a guide price of between £70,000 and £100,000.
The Suffolk Punch in Leiston Road, Haverhill, was a well-known community pub near the centre of the town.
Auction House East Anglia, which is marketing the property, said the pub presents a "fantastic opportunity to bring a community asset back to life".
On the ground floor of the pub is the bar, dining area, kitchen, toilets and terrace area.
On the lower ground floor, there are three bedrooms, a bathroom, cellar and storage rooms.
The auction at which the pub will be sold will take place on Wednesday, June 15.
The lease for the pub is for a term of 99 years and expires in 2067, with a ground rent payable and a restriction over its future use, as a community pub.
The pub is located towards the centre of Haverhill, in a predominantly residential location with local amenities nearby
