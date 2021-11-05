Huge country home set in 16 acres is for sale for £2.2m

Lamarsh Hall is Grade II listed and thought to date back to 1485 - Credit: David Burr

A huge country home set in 16 acres, complete with equestrian facilities and two separate annexes, has come up for sale for £2.2m.

Lamarsh Hall on Henny Road, Lamarsh is Grade II listed and thought to date back to around 1485.

It was most likely built by the Beaufort family, English nobles who played a significant role in the War of the Roses in the mid-to-late 15th century and were lords of the manor of Lamarsh.

By the 16th century, King Henry VIII had become lord of the manor, and it was around this time, and into the early 17th century, that Lamarsh Hall was repaired and extended and the external timbers exposed to give it its traditional hall house appearance.

During their time there, the current owners have also extended and altered the property to create a characterful yet contemporary home. It is well-suited to modern living and also includes newly-installed equestrian facilities including an eight-stable livery yard and a menage.

The property sits in 16 acres of countryside near the Suffolk-Essex border - Credit: David Burr

Lamarsh Hall is Grade II listed - Credit: David Burr

Inside the sitting room - Credit: David Burr

The farmhouse-style kitchen - Credit: David Burr

In the main house, the accommodation is arranged over two storeys and includes a sitting room and a dining room, both with high ceilings, exposed beams and impressive feature fireplaces.

Another highlight is the bright and sunny kitchen/breakfast room, which has been sympathetically extended and finished in a farmhouse style and offers lovely views over the grounds. It features an oil-fired range cooker set within a traditional inglenook fireplace, as well as an electric oven and four-ring induction hob, plus a quartz-topped kitchen island and plenty of storage.

The ground-floor also has the additional benefit of a well-appointed scullery, boot room, cellar and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom with panelled bath and shower and four bedrooms, which all feature beautifully-restored oak floorboards and timbers. The master bedroom also has its own en suite.

The property comes with a self-contained one-bed cottage - Credit: David Burr

New equestrian facilities include an eight-stable livery yard - Credit: David Burr

Inside the threshing barn, which has been converted into a huge two-storey residence - Credit: David Burr

The former threshing barn has been converted into a beautiful two-storey, two-bedroom annexe - Credit: David Burr

Within its 16-acre grounds, Lamarsh Hall also includes two further properties, including a self-contained one-bedroom cottage which features a kitchen/diner, sitting room, bedroom and bathroom.

The large two-storey threshing barn, thought to date back to 1485, was converted into a residential property in 2010 and combines beautiful character features - including the brick threshing floor, now fully-restored - with modern conveniences such as underfloor heating and double glazing.

Inside, accommodation includes a large open-plan living area, kitchen, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor and two en suite bedrooms upstairs.

The grounds also feature beautiful stretches of lawn, a landscaped pond and formal gardens with undulating lawns and a variety of trees.

There is also a well-stocked kitchen garden and several outbuildings.

PROPERTY FACTS

Henny Road, Lamarsh

Guide price: £2,200,000

David Burr, 01787 883144, www.davidburr.co.uk

