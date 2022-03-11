£800k home on site of medieval hospital is for sale

The property is Grade II star-listed which dates back, in part, to the 14th century, with later additions - Credit: Jackson-Stops

A Grade II star-listed house has come up for sale on the site of a former medieval hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The five-bedroom property off Hollow Road is for sale with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £800,000.

Parts of the property date back to the late 1400s, when the site, then used as St Nicholas Hospital, was founded to care for those who had been infected with leprosy. More modern additions were also made in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

Among its architectural highlights are its selection of varying windows, which include the mid-19th century Romanesque-style windows to the front, a half sash window with Gothic detailing to the south and a large bay window in the current sitting room, which also includes French doors to the garden.

The house has been a much-loved family home and is now for sale for the first time in over 40 years. It has been well-looked after and maintained but could now do with updating and improving.

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, hallway, cellar and sitting room, which features an early 18th century rococo doorframe and an open fireplace surrounded by marble. It's believed to be the earliest part of the house, dating back to the late 15th century, and it also features a large bay window with French doors out and into the garden.

The dining room also has a bay window, fireplace with marble surround and storage alcoves, as well as a serving hatch which opens in to the kitchen.

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted and with a range of useable cabinets and worktops but does require modernisation. It includes a four-ring gas hob cooker, integrated double oven and a pantry fitted with a good range of storage.

The cellar below offers workshop and store room space as well as a traditional wine cellar, and on the first floor the landing includes a fitted bookshelf.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room and two further bedrooms are served by a family shower room.

There is another good-sized landing on the second floor, which is spacious enough to be used as a study space or playroom, leads on to two bedrooms and another family bathroom.

The property enjoys a plot of around a third of an acre and is mainly enclosed by high-boundary walls, which were part of the original site and are Grade II listed.

The grounds also include a three-light traceried stone window, which looks down Eastgate Street. It was removed from the nearby hospital of St Petronilla in Southgate when it was demolished in the early 19th century.

There is also an outbuilding in the garden, which is mainly laid to lawn with shrub and flower beds and an impressive cedar tree.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hollow Road, Bury St Edmunds

Guide price: £800,000

Jackson Stops, 01284 633046

www.jackson-stops.co.uk

