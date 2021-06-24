News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First look at 42 new homes launched for sale in Somersham

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:31 PM June 24, 2021   
Aerial view of new development of houses in Somersham near Ipswich

Lark Grove in Somersham comprises 42 two, three and four-bedroom properties - Credit: Savills

Designed by regional housebuilder Hopkins and Moore, 42 two, three and four-bedroom properties in Somersham, near Ipswich, are now on the market with Savills.

Prices start from £270,000 and the first houses should be ready to move into this summer.

Property agent Max Turner, from Savills in Ipswich, said the properties at Lark Grove were already generating plenty of interest among potential buyers, with several homes already under offer.

“Lifestyle relocation remains a big theme of the market and people’s desire for more space and easy access to the countryside continues to drive demand,” he said. “Even with the stamp duty holiday ending there is little sign of the pace slowing.

Open-plan living room with sofa, arm chairs and patio doors opening into the garden

Inside the living room at a show home in The Chelmer house type, at Lark Grove, Somersham - Credit: Savills

“Lark Grove ticks all of the boxes buyers are currently looking for. Elegant and unashamedly traditional on the outside, contemporary and spacious inside, the properties have been carefully and stylishly designed to offer flexible accommodation that exceeds expectations.”

A mix of bungalows, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, the homes are being built to the most exacting of standards and will be finished to a specification of the highest quality.

Modern and contemporary open-plan kitchen space with fitted units and breakfast table

Inside a kitchen in 'The Chelmer' house type, which offer open-plan living and a Rangemaster-style cooker - Credit: Savills

Kitchens come with a Neff oven, hob and hood fitted as standard – with a Rangemaster range cooker to selected plots, while contemporary style bathrooms and en suites add a touch of luxury.

Each property also has superfast fibre broadband, a spacious rear garden and timber double glazed windows to ensure energy costs are kept to a minimum.

Large master bedroom with door opening into en suite, double bed, mirror and thick carpet

The master bedroom at the show home which is in The Chelmer, one of several property types available for sale at Lark Grove in Somersham - Credit: Savills

Max continued: “The homes at Lark Grove will meet the evolving demands of modern lifestyles, making them ideal for couples, families, first-time buyers and downsizers, with the added benefit of living in a thriving village community with its own primary school, pub, village store and playing fields.

“You’re also just a short distance from Ipswich and its road and rail links into the likes of Norwich, Colchester and London and when you want to venture further afield the breath-taking Suffolk countryside and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty are within easy reach, offering endless enjoyment and activities. It’s the perfect place to call home.”

CGI image of four brick-built houses with front gardens and paths and driveways at the front

A CGI impression of Lark Grove in Somersham, which is being marketed by Savills - Credit: Savills

For more information contact Max Turner at Savills Ipswich on 01473 234 826 or by email at MTurner@savills.com

