News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Property

Victorian barn conversion set in one acre near Kersey is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:00 AM September 2, 2021   
Brick and flint barn conversion in large one acre plot in Suffolk countryside with natural pond

The barn sits in an idyllic location which extends to just over one acre with a natural pond - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

A three-bedroom barn conversion set in just over an acre of grounds has come up for sale in William’s Green, near Kersey, for £895,000.

The original agricultural building at Holtons Barn dates back to the Victorian era and has been used, along with more modern constructions, to create a spacious and light-filled single-storey home. Now for sale with Chapman Stickels, the result is a blank canvas for new owners to really make their own.

Even from the outside the property is distinctive, featuring varying rooflines under Norfolk pantiles, as well as weather-boarded walls alongside traditional brick and flint.

Barn conversion with multi-level roofs, featuring modern weather-boarded additions and original brick and flint barn

The original Victorian-era barn has been used alongside more modern constructions - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

Modern light open-plan living space with oak floors, spotlights and exposed brick and flint wall

The barn features areas of exposed brick and flint walls from its earlier use as an agricultural barn, built in the Victorian period - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

Large reception rooms with oak floors, exposed brick and flint walls and huge vaulted ceilings with exposed beams

Many of the ceilings are vaulted - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

The rooms inside are light and spacious, with vaulted ceilings and full-height bi-fold doors which create the sense of free-flowing living spaces, particularly in the dining, living area and kitchen, which interconnect.

The floors are equipped with underfloor heating and have been thoughtfully designed to include tiles in the entrance and dining hall, oak in the three reception rooms and carpets in the three bedrooms. There are also three bathrooms.

Outside, the barn is set in secluded gardens that extend to just over an acre. There is a large and enclosed terrace to the rear, which leads to a lawn and a natural pond.

Open wood door leading from one reception room to another with no furniture, exposed brick and flint walls

Inside this barn conversion in William's Green, near Kersey - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

Open-plan living area with huge vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, patio doors leading out to garden

The rooms are light and airy - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

Large sweeping lawn with large barn conversion in the distance enclosed by hedge borders and trees

The barn sits in a plot of just over one acre - Credit: Eric Orme/Chapman Stickels

The property also abuts farmland to the south and west, offering lovely views towards Polstead Heath.

There is extensive off-road parking to the front, as well as a driveway to the south. Despite its idyllic location, the A1071 is just a mile away, connecting the A134 to Ipswich.

Contact Chapman Stickels for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Holtons Barn, William's Green, near Kersey
Guide price: £895,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Hadleigh News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town signed Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon