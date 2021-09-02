Victorian barn conversion set in one acre near Kersey is for sale

Published: 11:00 AM September 2, 2021

A three-bedroom barn conversion set in just over an acre of grounds has come up for sale in William’s Green, near Kersey, for £895,000.

The original agricultural building at Holtons Barn dates back to the Victorian era and has been used, along with more modern constructions, to create a spacious and light-filled single-storey home. Now for sale with Chapman Stickels, the result is a blank canvas for new owners to really make their own.



Even from the outside the property is distinctive, featuring varying rooflines under Norfolk pantiles, as well as weather-boarded walls alongside traditional brick and flint.

The rooms inside are light and spacious, with vaulted ceilings and full-height bi-fold doors which create the sense of free-flowing living spaces, particularly in the dining, living area and kitchen, which interconnect.



The floors are equipped with underfloor heating and have been thoughtfully designed to include tiles in the entrance and dining hall, oak in the three reception rooms and carpets in the three bedrooms. There are also three bathrooms.



Outside, the barn is set in secluded gardens that extend to just over an acre. There is a large and enclosed terrace to the rear, which leads to a lawn and a natural pond.

The property also abuts farmland to the south and west, offering lovely views towards Polstead Heath.



There is extensive off-road parking to the front, as well as a driveway to the south. Despite its idyllic location, the A1071 is just a mile away, connecting the A134 to Ipswich.



Contact Chapman Stickels for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Holtons Barn, William's Green, near Kersey

Guide price: £895,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

