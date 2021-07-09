First look: New show homes launch 60 home site in Walsham le Willows

Published: 10:15 AM July 9, 2021

This weekend, Lovell is opening two show homes and a marketing suite to launch The Acorns, its new 60 home site in Walsham le Willows.



The leading five-star housing developer is hoping that the new site will be as successful as its nearby St Mary’s View development at Gislingham – with homes snapped up as soon as they came on sale.



Operating by appointment only, visitors will be able to meet the sales team at The Acorns, visit the fully furnished show homes, discover the buying schemes available and look at the plots on offer at the semi-rural site, which is situated between Bury St Edmunds and Diss and near the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

Inside a typical Lovell kitchen, which leads through to an open-plan dining area and living space - Credit: Lovell Homes

The show homes available to view are the Ashdown, a stylish four-bedroom home, and the Milford, a three-bedroom property.



Debbie Knight, sales executive at The Acorns, said: “With the Gislingham site doing so well, there has already been interest in The Acorns before we have opened the site – with some already making ‘early bird’ reservations. We urge people to get in touch to register their interest and make an appointment for our opening weekend.

Inside a living room at a Lovell Homes show home - Credit: Lovell Homes

“With many people now working from home, there is a move away from densely populated urban areas to a more natural, rural setting and The Acorns fits the bill perfectly.



“The opening of our show homes will provide the opportunity to see first-hand the style, quality and value of our homes, and to find out more about this exciting new Walsham le Willows development, located in a fantastic location, with countryside surrounding the area and beautiful woodland walks in easy reach, not to mention the great transport links, schools and amenities close by. We have a range of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, and three-bedroom bungalows, available.”

Inside one of the kitchens at a Lovell show home - Credit: Lovell Homes

As part of its commitment to leaving a legacy at its sites, Lovell is also working on projects to support the local community, including Walsham Wild Wood, in support of the local primary school. More details are expected to be announced soon.



The Lovell Homes properties at The Acorns consist of 29 homes for open market sale, and 31 for affordable rent and shared ownership with Havebury Housing Partnership.



Prices start from £300,000 and the government-backed Help to Buy scheme will be available for first time buyers.



Appointments are available Thursday to Monday - to make an appointment, call 01359 758509.

