Former home of champion racecourse trainer is for sale for £2.75m

An impressive country home set in almost 2.5 acres has come up for sale in Newmarket for £2.75m.

Mesnil Warren was originally the home of champion racehorse trainer The Hon. George Lambton, who trained horses for Lord Derby from the turn of the century until 1933.

In 1925, the British architect Sir Edwyn Lutyens - who designed a number of distinctive buildings in Britain and abroad - was commissioned to design a large extension to the house, creating a so-called Lutyens wing in keeping with the home's original Victorian-era design.

The property itself is set behind a tall wall off Bury Road and offers commanding views over Newmarket Heath and the Warren Hill gallops.

It was once a racing lodge with a stable yard to one side, but in 2018 it was acquired by the current owners who have carried out significant renovations and refurbishment over its three impressive floors. It is now being sold with no upward chain.

Inside, the accommodation is spacious and flexible, suitable for large families and has room for guests. There is a large self-contained flat on the second floor of the original house, which has its own sitting/dining room and a balcony offering distant views over the gardens and gallops.

"This is a superb house in a great setting with far reaching views over the Heath," says Savills property agent, Ed Meyer. "Although it's a large house I particularly liked the main rooms on the ground floor which have grand proportions but retain the feel of a lovely family home."



Other highlights include the kitchen, which has been combined with an adjacent room to create one large open-plan kitchen, breakfast and dining room, along with access to the garden.

There is also a beautiful drawing room which has a tall panelled ceiling, open fireplace and wide bays to the front and rear which, along with the separate sitting and family rooms, are accessed off the main entrance hall.

At first floor level within the Lutyens wing there is a large reception room overlooking the garden. It is currently used as a gym but was previously a billiard room and music room and has an open fireplace as well as access to the gardens by a set of French doors and a flight of brick steps.

The main bedroom in the original house enjoys fine views as well as a fully-fitted dressing room, en suite bathroom and another connected room which could be used as a bedroom or dressing room.

There are also two further bedrooms and a bathroom on this floor, with five further bedrooms arranged in the Lutyens wing.

Outside, the property is approached through a pair of remotely-controlled gates off Bury Road, where a large shingled driveway winds through mature trees up to the front of the house.

The front gardens include a rose pergola, topiary hedging, level lawns and a number of mature trees, as well as extensive garaging and a floodlit hard tennis court.

The gardens to the rear are beautifully landscaped and laid mainly to lawn, with a south-facing garden room and a small orchard on the northern boundary.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bury Road, Newmarket

Guide price: £2,750,000

Savills, 01223 347261

www.savills.com

