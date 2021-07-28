Pretty cottage for sale near Woodbridge after 'wow factor' renovation
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
If you're looking for a charming period cottage, which is also easily accessible to Suffolk's heritage coast, then this pretty end-of-terrace in the village of Tunstall, near Woodbridge, could be for you.
Its present owner has carried out a series of renovations and improvements and now estate agents Clarke & Simpson say it offers "well laid out and flexible accommodation", with the potential to further extend. It's currently on the market for offers in the region of £300,000.
There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a cloakroom and kitchen/diner. This has been beautifully finished to include a good range of fitted cabinets, four-ring electric hob and double oven and space and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher. The actual dining space is 'booth'-style, with beautiful teal-coloured seating around a good-sized table.
Upstairs, the first floor is home to the master bedroom, which has been carefully remodelled to include a dressing room but could be further improved to create an en suite, as well as two further bedrooms, a study and a family bathroom.
A lay-by at the front of the property provides off-road parking and to the rear there is an enclosed garden, complete with paved terrace and post-and-rail fencing. There is also a brick outbuilding to the side.
You may also want to watch:
For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.
PROPERTY FACTS
Snape Road, Tunstall
Offers in excess of £300,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals
- 2 Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child
- 3 Family creates 50 new jobs by reviving two Suffolk pubs
- 4 'The people of West Suffolk deserve better': Vote of no confidence for Hancock
- 5 Town complete Chaplin deal as Barnsley forward becomes signing No.10
- 6 Colchester United 3 Ipswich Town 3: Burns' late strike levels it for Town
- 7 Andy's Angles: Six observations from Ipswich Town's Colchester draw
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
- 9 Town could still move for another winger after Chaplin signing
- 10 Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car