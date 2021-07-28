News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pretty cottage for sale near Woodbridge after 'wow factor' renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:05 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 5:07 PM July 28, 2021
Large reception space with oak front door, side board with calathea plant, wooden floor, rug

Another reception space at this period cottage for sale in Tunstall - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

If you're looking for a charming period cottage, which is also easily accessible to Suffolk's heritage coast, then this pretty end-of-terrace in the village of Tunstall, near Woodbridge, could be for you.

Its present owner has carried out a series of renovations and improvements and now estate agents Clarke & Simpson say it offers "well laid out and flexible accommodation", with the potential to further extend. It's currently on the market for offers in the region of £300,000.

White end terrace with paved patio, picnic style bench and fencing surrounded by trees

View from the garden towards the rear of the terrace - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Modern reception room with exposed wood floor, framed 'smashing pumpkins' poster, modern leather armchair

One of two reception rooms at this beautifully restored cottage - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Contemporary family bathroom with blue tiled, wood floors and white panelled bath

Inside the family bathroom - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Modern open-plan kitchen diner with teal-coloured booth style seating and pine table

The booth-style dining area in the kitchen - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a cloakroom and kitchen/diner. This has been beautifully finished to include a good range of fitted cabinets, four-ring electric hob and double oven and space and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher. The actual dining space is 'booth'-style, with beautiful teal-coloured seating around a good-sized table.

Upstairs, the first floor is home to the master bedroom, which has been carefully remodelled to include a dressing room but could be further improved to create an en suite, as well as two further bedrooms, a study and a family bathroom.

White double bedroom with pine sleigh bed, bedside table with lamp, mirror, door open to landing

One of three bedrooms at this cottage for sale in Tunstall, near Woodbridge - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Dressing room with huge wooden wardrobe, arm chair and sink in the corner

Inside the master bedroom's dressing area - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Large reception room with wooden floors, huge windows, wooden bookcase with TV on top, trunk style coffee table

Inside the main living room - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

Patio terrace with picnic style table, lawn garden with paving slab path leading to fencing

The garden is mostly laid to lawn with a patio - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A lay-by at the front of the property provides off-road parking and to the rear there is an enclosed garden, complete with paved terrace and post-and-rail fencing. There is also a brick outbuilding to the side.

For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS
Snape Road, Tunstall
Offers in excess of £300,000
Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

