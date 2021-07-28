Pretty cottage for sale near Woodbridge after 'wow factor' renovation

Published: 5:05 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 5:07 PM July 28, 2021

If you're looking for a charming period cottage, which is also easily accessible to Suffolk's heritage coast, then this pretty end-of-terrace in the village of Tunstall, near Woodbridge, could be for you.

Its present owner has carried out a series of renovations and improvements and now estate agents Clarke & Simpson say it offers "well laid out and flexible accommodation", with the potential to further extend. It's currently on the market for offers in the region of £300,000.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a cloakroom and kitchen/diner. This has been beautifully finished to include a good range of fitted cabinets, four-ring electric hob and double oven and space and plumbing for a washing machine and dishwasher. The actual dining space is 'booth'-style, with beautiful teal-coloured seating around a good-sized table.

Upstairs, the first floor is home to the master bedroom, which has been carefully remodelled to include a dressing room but could be further improved to create an en suite, as well as two further bedrooms, a study and a family bathroom.

A lay-by at the front of the property provides off-road parking and to the rear there is an enclosed garden, complete with paved terrace and post-and-rail fencing. There is also a brick outbuilding to the side.

For more information, contact Clarke & Simpson.

PROPERTY FACTS

Snape Road, Tunstall

Offers in excess of £300,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk