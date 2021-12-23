News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Exceptional' Arts and Crafts home goes up for sale for £1.8m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:00 AM December 23, 2021
Aerial view of Southborough House, an early 20th century home for sale on the outskirts of Chelmsford

Southborough House, near Chelmsford, is for sale at a guide price of £1.8m - Credit: Fenn Wright

A six-bedroom home built by a prominent figure of the Arts and Crafts movement has come up for sale near Chelmsford for £1.8m.

Southborough House is described by estate agents Fenn Wright Signature as an "exceptional Grade II listed residence" and offers three floors of luxury accommodation, as well as some charming - and rare - architectural details distinctive to the period.

The home was constructed in 1908 by the renowned English architect C.H.B Quennell, who was considered a prominent figure of the Arts and Crafts movement and responsible for a number of the fine houses in the Hampstead area of London.

Reception room in Southborough House, near Chelmsford, which is for sale with Fenn Wright for £1.8m

The property has been beautifully renovated and modernised - Credit: Fenn Wright

The house itself was built for Francis Crittall, a world-leading manufacturer of metal windows. Fenn Wright says that the property was "well ahead of its time", as a commissioned work, and also features rare instances of Crittall banding within its fittings and finishes.

The restoration and modernisation of the property has been sympathetic throughout and a real highlight is the dining room, which incorporates Crittall's familiar metalwork. It also boasts extensive wood panelling, a wooden staircase with a window seat on the landing and a fine decorative plasterwork - all of which have been beautifully preserved.

Other details include the oak panelled door at the front, which features decorative scroll work and marble sills, as well as parquet flooring in the reception hall and an Edwardian-style cloakroom.

Huge living room with corner sofa in Southborough House, Chelmsford, which is for sale for £1.8m

The living room is large and airy - Credit: Fenn Wright

The living room is also beautifully decorated and full of light, with French doors to the rear and access to the conservatory and music room.

Shaker-style units, black granite work surfaces and a central island, complete with breakfast bar, make the kitchen/breakfast room both a practical and sociable space with plenty of room for informal dining. There is also space and plumbing for a range of kitchen appliances and access to the rear garden via a set of double doors. 

Beyond the kitchen there is a snug and another family room, although this could also be used as a ground-floor bedroom.

There are five bedrooms and a shower room upstairs. The bedrooms are all spacious but it's the master suite that is particularly impressive. It has a staircase which leads to a dressing room with a range of fitted wardrobes and an impressive en suite featuring a jacuzzi bath tub and a separate shower cubicle.

Traditional Shaker-style kitchen/breakfast room in Southborough House, Chelmsford, which is for sale for £1.8m

The kitchen/breakfast room is well-fitted - Credit: Fenn Wright

The dressing room also provides access to the loft, which the current owners have used as a children's playroom.

Outside, Southborough House has a sun terrace and a large garden which is mainly laid to lawn and lined with mature hedging and trees. There is a large brick barbecue and a seating area as well as a sunken garden towards the rear, which is believed to be part of the original garden design when the property was first constructed.

There is also a driveway, offering ample off-road parking, and a garage.

Contact Fenn Wright Signature for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Southborough Road, Chelmsford
Guide price: £1,800,000
Fenn Wright Signature, 01245 292100, www.fennwright.co.uk

Chelmsford

