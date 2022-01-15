Gallery
Beautiful Southwold home with 'far-reaching' views hits market for £1.35m
- Credit: Savills
A five-bedroom home in Southwold which provides stunning views has been listed for sale.
Cranbrook, which can be found a short walk away from the town centre in Godyll Road, has been listed with a guide price of £1.35million.
The property faces towards the River Blyth and features high ceilings and period features throughout.
It is being marketed by the Suffolk branch of estate agent Savills.
Peter Ogilvie, property agent at Savills Suffolk, said of the home: "I loved Cranbrook. It is an outstanding five-bedroom townhouse set in one of my favourite spots in Southwold, with amazing far-reaching views across the Blyth Valley and down the coast towards Dunwich.
"It has a wonderful feeling of space and the accommodation flows remarkably well, with high ceilings, period features and wooden floorboards throughout the reception rooms.
"Being in good condition, with the garden and parking, it provides a wonderful combination which is so rare to find."
