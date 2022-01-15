News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Beautiful Southwold home with 'far-reaching' views hits market for £1.35m

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM January 15, 2022
Updated: 12:21 PM January 15, 2022
The Suffolk seaside home has a guide price of £1.35million

The Suffolk seaside home has a guide price of £1.35million - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom home in Southwold which provides stunning views has been listed for sale.

Cranbrook, which can be found a short walk away from the town centre in Godyll Road, has been listed with a guide price of £1.35million.

Cranbrook, in Southwold, is listed for sale with Savills

Cranbrook, in Southwold, is listed for sale with Savills - Credit: Savills

The property faces towards the River Blyth and features high ceilings and period features throughout.

Inside the home in Godyll Road, near Southwold town centre

Inside the home in Godyll Road, near Southwold town centre - Credit: Savills

It is being marketed by the Suffolk branch of estate agent Savills.

Cranbrook contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms

Cranbrook contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms - Credit: Savills

Peter Ogilvie, property agent at Savills Suffolk, said of the home: "I loved Cranbrook. It is an outstanding five-bedroom townhouse set in one of my favourite spots in Southwold, with amazing far-reaching views across the Blyth Valley and down the coast towards Dunwich.

Inside one of the home's five bedrooms

Inside one of the home's five bedrooms - Credit: Savills

"It has a wonderful feeling of space and the accommodation flows remarkably well, with high ceilings, period features and wooden floorboards throughout the reception rooms.

The home has a range of period features, Savills said

The home has a range of period features, Savills said - Credit: Savills

"Being in good condition, with the garden and parking, it provides a wonderful combination which is so rare to find."

